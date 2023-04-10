MSI Security Breach, Warns Users Of Suspicious Downloads

MSI recently suffered a cyberattack on part of its information systems. Upon detecting network anomalies, the information department promptly activated relevant defense mechanisms and carried out recovery measures, and reported the incident to government law enforcement agencies and cybersecurity units. Currently, the affected systems have gradually resumed normal operations, with no significant impact on financial business.



MSI urges users to obtain firmware/BIOS updates only from its official website, and not to use files from sources other than the official website.



MSI is committed to protecting the data security and privacy of consumers, employees, and partners, and will continue to strengthen its cybersecurity architecture and management to maintain business continuity and network security in the future.