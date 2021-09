MSI SPATIUM M390 M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD Added to SPATIUM SSD Line-up

The MSI SPATIUM M390 was developed to meet the expectations of mainstream SSD consumers. Offering its PCIe3 interface with fast speeds up to 3300 MB/sec sequential read and 3000 MB/sec sequential write speeds allow users to enjoy rapid file transfers and short loading times. Available storage capacities are 500GB and 1TB. M390 supports a comprehensive range of data error correction features including LPDC ECC and E2E Data Protection, providing a high-rated TBW (Terabytes Written) for excellent durability and longevity backed with a limited 5-year warranty.PCIe Gen3x4 interface and complies with the NVMe 1.4 standardSequential Read speeds up to 3300MB/s and Write speeds up to 3000MB/sUp to 400 TBWBuilt-in data security and error-correction capabilities500GB to 1TB capacities in M.2 2280 form factorSuitable for both desktop and notebook5-Year WarrantyTo learn more about the MSI SPATIUM PCIe M.2 3.0 NVMe SSD, please visit MSI.com