MSI SPATIUM M390 M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD Added to SPATIUM SSD Line-up

MSI expands its MSI SPATIUM Series SSDs to include another value-oriented model sporting PCIe 3.0 interface the MSI SPATIUM M390. It is positioned between the superior SPATIUM M470 that delivers up to 5000MB/s with PCIe 4.0 interface and the entry-level SPATIUM M370 that uses PCIe 3.0 and delivers only 2400MB/s with the new SPATIUM M390 delivering up to 3300MB/s. The MSI SPATIUM M390 would be ideal for older generation desktops and laptops with PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slots.
The MSI SPATIUM M390 was developed to meet the expectations of mainstream SSD consumers. Offering its PCIe3 interface with fast speeds up to 3300 MB/sec sequential read and 3000 MB/sec sequential write speeds allow users to enjoy rapid file transfers and short loading times. Available storage capacities are 500GB and 1TB. M390 supports a comprehensive range of data error correction features including LPDC ECC and E2E Data Protection, providing a high-rated TBW (Terabytes Written) for excellent durability and longevity backed with a limited 5-year warranty.
Features
PCIe Gen3x4 interface and complies with the NVMe 1.4 standard
Sequential Read speeds up to 3300MB/s and Write speeds up to 3000MB/s
Up to 400 TBW
Built-in data security and error-correction capabilities
500GB to 1TB capacities in M.2 2280 form factor
Suitable for both desktop and notebook
5-Year Warranty
