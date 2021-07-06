MSI SPATIUM M570 HS PCIe Gen5 SSD Delivers 10000MB/s Speeds

MSI introduces its first ever PCIe Gen5 NVMe solid-state drive - the MSI SPATIUM M570 HS. Using the PCIe Gen5x4 interface, the MSI SPATIUM M570 HS delivers speeds of up to 10,000 MB/s read and 10,000 MB/s write. Like the previous SPATIUM "HS" models from MSI, the SPATIUM M570 HS also sports an aluminium heat sink for better heat dissipation. The SPATIUM M570 HS is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities.
Key Features
PCIe Gen5x4 interface and complies with the NVMe NVMe 2.0 standard
Sequential Read speeds up to 10000MB/s and Write speeds up to 10000MB/s (2TB model)
Sequential Read speeds up to 9500MB/s and Write speeds up to 8500MB/s (1TB model)
1400 TBW (2TB), 700 TBW (1TB)
Built-in data security and error-correction capabilities
1TB to 2TB capacities in M.2 2280 form factor
Actiphy Advanced Software for SSD Status Monitoring & Data Backup
5-Year Warranty
Press Release
MSI is announcing the launch of the next-gen model to its SSD product line - SPATIUM M570 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 HS. With the same gamers first attitude that has made MSI products great, MSI continues pushing the limits to unleash next-level storage performance with the latest PCIe Gen 5 controller technology and state-of-the-art 3D NAND flash, providing up to 1.5 times faster read/write speeds compared to the previous generation SSDs. On SPATIUM M570, the aluminum bronze-colored heatsink improves heat dissipation to sustain transfer speeds for professionals, content creators, and gamers to gain valuable milliseconds on latency or to process gigabytes of files. Other performance-improving technologies include DRAM cache buffer and an SLC cache.
MSI SPATIUM M570 HS, the First Gen 5 Model Supercharging the MSI SSD Lineup.
The SPATIUM M570 HS is powered by the latest PCIe Gen 5 controller technology with high-quality 3D NAND flash, and advanced cooling takes a sensational leap in storage performance, unleashing the latest in extreme transfer rates of up to 10,000 MB/s sequential read & write speeds for demanding professionals, content creators, and gamers in an easy installation. Sporting a bronze-colored aluminum heatsink, the stacked fin structure efficiently dissipates heat from the SPATIUM M570 HS, and sustains maximum throughput under heavy workloads. Compliant with NVMe 2.0 and M.2 2280 form factor, the SPATIUM M570 HS offers optimal performance and long-lasting durability in 1TB and 2TB capacity variants. The SPATIUM M570 HS supports a comprehensive range of data error correction features including LPDC ECC and E2E Data Protection, providing a high-rated TBW (Terabytes Written) for excellent durability and longevity backed with a limited 5-year warranty.
Advanced Software for SSD Status Monitoring & Data Backup Empowered by Actiphy
MSI is providing an advanced software solution with system status monitoring and data backup, built into MSI Center. While using MSI center, the user can see comprehensive information regarding the SSD status including drive health, used capacity, and current operating temperature.
Additionally, MSI has partnered with Actiphy, a world-leading data backup solution, to allow users who purchase and install MSI SSDs into their PC system the ability to create backups. To learn more about Actiphy Software or the full licensed version, please click here.
MSI SPATIUM M570 HS, the First Gen 5 Model Supercharging the MSI SSD Lineup.
The SPATIUM M570 HS is powered by the latest PCIe Gen 5 controller technology with high-quality 3D NAND flash, and advanced cooling takes a sensational leap in storage performance, unleashing the latest in extreme transfer rates of up to 10,000 MB/s sequential read & write speeds for demanding professionals, content creators, and gamers in an easy installation. Sporting a bronze-colored aluminum heatsink, the stacked fin structure efficiently dissipates heat from the SPATIUM M570 HS, and sustains maximum throughput under heavy workloads. Compliant with NVMe 2.0 and M.2 2280 form factor, the SPATIUM M570 HS offers optimal performance and long-lasting durability in 1TB and 2TB capacity variants. The SPATIUM M570 HS supports a comprehensive range of data error correction features including LPDC ECC and E2E Data Protection, providing a high-rated TBW (Terabytes Written) for excellent durability and longevity backed with a limited 5-year warranty.
Advanced Software for SSD Status Monitoring & Data Backup Empowered by Actiphy
MSI is providing an advanced software solution with system status monitoring and data backup, built into MSI Center. While using MSI center, the user can see comprehensive information regarding the SSD status including drive health, used capacity, and current operating temperature.
Additionally, MSI has partnered with Actiphy, a world-leading data backup solution, to allow users who purchase and install MSI SSDs into their PC system the ability to create backups. To learn more about Actiphy Software or the full licensed version, please click here.
MSI did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the MSI SPATIUM M570 HS PCIe Gen5x4 M.2 NVMe SSD at MSI.com