MSI the Latest Manufacturer to Reveal QD-OLED Gaming Monitor

, the worlds leading manufacturer of true gaming hardware, is proudly expanding the product of the latest panel technology. This time, we are honored to introduce our first curved gaming monitor with the latest QD-OLED panel . Besides being the first taker in the market of new OLED gaming monitor, MSI also keeps developing the function with hardware and software integration for those high-end gamers who are chasing the hardware performance and embracing challenges in-game to have a better gaming experience.The new MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED redefined the best 21:9 curved gaming monitor. The resolution is up to UWQHD (3440 x 1440) and it perfectly fits most game titles with 1800R curvature. The pre-calibrated color in the factory stage makes sure the accuracy of color can meet the standard of industrial  Delta E ≤2. When quantum dots meet OLED panel technology, it fits the highest MSI exclusive color standard  QD Premium Color and supports MSI True Color technology and exclusive Premium Color Mode. The color is more than accurate that is up to 99.3% DCI-P3, 97.8% Adobe RGB, and 139.1% sRGB for a realistic gaming experience and daily casual entertainment. Its definitely the best partner in gaming with a worlds fatest 0.1 ms GtG response time and 175 Hz refresh rate which you can always have an advantage over the competition. The latest 1800R curvature QD-OLED panel with the MSI unique product design does not only meet the hardware demands but also includes the aesthetics of tech and personalize of gamer.MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED belongs to the most high-end series in the MSI gaming monitor brand  the MEG series. Not only has the dignified, elegant, and mythical design like a legend in the appearance design but it also supports MSI Gaming Intelligence which demonstrates the strength of MSI in terms of the integration of hardware and software. Besides the built-in smart processor which can be remote-controlled by a smartphone, it includes Sound Tune AI noise canceling, never miss a shot with Smart Crosshair, the light and color temperature adjustment by smart brightness function and even gamers can activate many built-in functions like PBP/PIP, profile switching, and KVM function by just a few clicks through Gaming OSD app.MSI continuously researches and develops the integration and optimization of software and hardware focusing on the pain point of customers. MSI has launched a new HMI 2.0 technology based on MSI owns a leading technical background in the design and integration of advanced technology. Integrated the separated functions from personal PC and Gaming Monitor into one gaming dial that allows MSI gaming desktop and Monitor can be synced directly with system information and functionalities. The monitor OSD menu can be directly controlled through the Gaming Dial (HMI function) on the gaming desktop, gamers only need to select the game they want to play, and the smart processor will automatically connect the settings of the gaming monitor and gaming desktop to optimize the system and display with one click, providing players with the smoothest and most comfortable gaming experience. The latest HMI2.0 will be the default function on the next-gen MEG AEGIS Ti5, please stay tuned.