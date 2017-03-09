MSI Unveils First Ever Business Laptops, Summit Series, And New Logo

MSI has entered the business market with new high-performance laptops. The Business and Productivity Series is for business and enterprise customers, and the business-oriented Summit Series are among the first laptops powered by new 11th Gen Intel Core processors boosting productivity and answering the call for remote working during COVID-19.
Derek Chen, Global Sales and Marketing Director of MSIs Notebook Division, unveiled the three state-of-the-art laptop lines that comprise MSIs new Business and Productivity Series at MSIs Virtual Summit. The Summit, Prestige, and Modern lines all deliver the powerful performance of 11th Gen Intel processors, providing optimized productivity, performance, and efficiency to business and other users.
MSIs striking new logo was also introduced at the Virtual Summit. The logo evokes MSIs well-earned reputation for reliability, but in tune with our changing times, it is shaped by the same spirit of minimalism as the new premium laptops, explained Henri Chen, MSI Notebook Division Chief Design Officer.
MSIs New Business and Productivity Line-up
MSIs business laptops eliminate common pain points. Portability and performance are boosted by Summits slim aluminium chassis with military standard durability and the latest 11th Gen Intel processors with powerful Intel iRIS Xe integrated graphics. TPM 2.0 provides enterprise-grade security, assuring enterprise business confidentiality. Summit Series highlights include exclusive AI noise cancellation of background noise in video conferences, 10+ hours battery for a full workday in the B Series, and multi-touch touchscreens and Windows Hello infrared camera facial recognition in the E Series.
Also unveiled was MSIs Prestige 14 Evo, one of the first laptops to be certified on the 11th Gen Intel Evo platform. Its performance, instant wake function, responsiveness, and battery life deliver advanced efficiency and mobility. A final surprise was a glimpse of the upcoming MSI Summit E13 Flip, featuring a display that flips 360 degrees combining laptop utility with tablet convenience to accommodate the many ways people work. MSIs Business and Productivity laptops are expected to go on sale starting in October 2020 online and at popular technology retailers.
Source: MSI.com