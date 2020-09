MSI Unveils First Ever Business Laptops, Summit Series, And New Logo

MSIís New Business and Productivity Line-up

MSIís business laptops eliminate common pain points. Portability and performance are boosted by Summitís slim aluminium chassis with military standard durability and the latest 11th Gen Intel processors with powerful Intel iRIS Xe integrated graphics. TPM 2.0 provides enterprise-grade security, assuring enterprise business confidentiality. Summit Series highlights include exclusive AI noise cancellation of background noise in video conferences, 10+ hours battery for a full workday in the B Series, and multi-touch touchscreens and Windows Hello infrared camera facial recognition in the E Series.Also unveiled was MSIís Prestige 14 Evo, one of the first laptops to be certified on the 11th Gen Intel Evo platform. Its performance, instant wake function, responsiveness, and battery life deliver advanced efficiency and mobility. A final surprise was a glimpse of the upcoming MSI Summit E13 Flip, featuring a display that flips 360 degrees Ė combining laptop utility with tablet convenience to accommodate the many ways people work. MSIís Business and Productivity laptops are expected to go on sale starting in October 2020 online and at popular technology retailers.