MSI Unveils GeForce RTX 4060 GAMING X 8G MLG Edition in China

A potential addition to the MSI Limited Series, MSI unveils the MSI GeForce RTX 4060 GAMING X 8G MLG Edition in China featuring the Flaming Dragon Princess. The MSI GeForce RTX 4060 GAMING X 8G MLG Edition appears to share the same physical dimensions and cooler design with the recently released MSI GeForce RTX GAMING X 8G NV EDITION but in a crimson red colour.
The MSI GeForce RTX 4060 GAMING X 8G MLG Edition comes bundled with a Dragon Princess figure and sticker set. The graphics card also features a Dragon Princess art on its back plate. The graphics card uses an 8-pin PCIe power connector.
While some articles online say that the MSI GeForce RTX 4060 GAMING X 8G MLG Edition is not for sale and can only be obtained via a lottery or raffle, MSIs Weibo account already stated it will be available on sale on the 23rd of October in China. There is no official announcement as of this writing if the graphics card will be released worldwide as a part of the MSI Limited Series.
Source: MSI Gaming Weibo page