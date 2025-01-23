MSI Unveils MPG Infinite Z3 X3D Gaming Desktop Powered by AMD Ryzen X3D Processors

MSI today announced the launch of its premium MPG Infinite Z3 X3D gaming desktop, featuring AMD Ryzen X3D processors with groundbreaking 3D V-Cache technology. Engineered with up to AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards, the system sets a new standard for gaming performance and user experience.
Breaking Performance Barriers with 3D V-Cache Technology
The MPG Infinite Z3 X3D harnesses AMD's 3D V-Cache technology, which stacks additional cache memory to eliminate gaming bottlenecks and enable higher sustained clock speeds. The system offers configurations with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, and 5070 Ti graphics cards, ensuring options for various performance requirements and budgets.
MPG Infinite Z3 X3D Gaming Performance
For performance reference, the MPG Infinite Z3 X3D equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and RTX 5090 delivers an average of 360 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 at 3840x2160 resolution (RTX Medium settings with DLSS Performance and Frame Generation 4x enabled). MSI's exclusive X3D Gaming Mode, accessible through BIOS, can enhance performance by 2-20% depending on game optimisation. The system consistently delivers high frame rates across popular titles, including Monster Hunter Wilds, Black Myth: Wukong, and Forza Horizon 5. For detailed benchmark references across multiple resolutions and games, please refer to the performance table.
Advanced Thermal Management
The desktop features MSI's proprietary Silent Storm Cooling AI, which utilises independent air chambers and sophisticated algorithms to dynamically optimize fan curves. Combined with a high-performance AIO liquid cooler and comprehensive heatsinks covering VRM, SSD, PCH, and memory components, the system maintains optimal temperatures during extended gaming sessions without thermal throttling.
Future-Ready Design
Understanding gamers' evolving needs, MSI has integrated innovative upgradeability features, including the EZ M.2 CLIP and EZ PCIe CLIP II mechanisms, alongside convenient thumb screws for tool-free access. The system goes beyond industry standards with three M.2 SSD slots, complemented by two 3.5" drive bays and one 2.5" drive bay, providing exceptional storage expansion capabilities for demanding gaming libraries and content creation needs.
Launch Information
The MPG Infinite Z3 X3D gaming desktop will be available starting September 2025 through authorised MSI retailers and e-commerce partners. Three configurations will be offered to meet diverse gaming needs and budgets:
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
MSI plans to introduce more gaming desktops featuring AMD CPUs in the future, providing consumers who prefer AMD platforms with even more choices. Learn more about MSI's desktop PCs.