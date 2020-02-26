MSI Unveils Series of New X570S Motherboards Including MEG X570S ACE MAX and MPG X570S CARBON EK X

MSI first introduced the MAG X570S Series motherboards, the MAG X570S TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI and MAG X570S TORPEDO MAX, featuring improved cooling and fanless PCH heatsink. Today, MSI adds more new models with brand-new designs, upgraded power phase design, and upgrade cooling solutions. The new MSI MEG X570S ACE MAX features a new fanless heatsink and four PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots. MSI also introduces the new special edition MPG X570S CARBON EK X featuring an all-in-one monoblock solution designed by EKWB. MSI also adds other MPG and MEG models for the X570S motherboard lineup.
MSI MEG X570S ACE MAX
The new MSI MEG X570S ACE MAX features a direct 16+2 phases power design with six M.2 slots, four of which are PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots for the fastest NVMe SSDs today. Furthermore, MEG X570S ACE MAX motherboard adopts a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 capable of delivering transfer speeds up to 20Gb/s. The motherboard also comes fitted with 2.5G LAN with latest Wi-Fi 6E solution.
MSI MPG X570S CARBON EK X
The special edition MSI MPG X570S CARBON EK X, which is a 6 layered server-grade PCB with 2oz thickened copper. The EKWB monoblock for the CPU and VRM sections is also purposely designed to incorporate carbon fibre elements. The MPG X570S CARBON EK X allows significant performance and uninterrupted gameplay without noise. The newly integrated flow indicator provides instant loop operation and coolant flow overview. The MPG X570S CARBON EK X has a 14+2 Duet Rail Power System with 75A SPS and 4 Gen 4 M.2 slots with all-covered M.2 Shield Frozr. Equipped with onboard 2.5Gbps LAN and Wi-Fi 6E, the MPG X570S CARBON EK X owns a front USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C.
Today, the MSI X570S motherboard lineup includes the following models below.
MSI MAG X570S TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI (previously released)
MSI MAG X570S TORPEDO MAX (previously released)
MSI MEG X570S ACE MAX
MSI MEG X570S UNIFY-X MAX
MSI MPG X570S CARBON MAX WIFI
MSI MPG X570S CARBON EK X
MSI MPG X570S EDGE MAX WIFI
Learn more about the MSI X570S motherboards at MSI.com.