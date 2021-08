MSI Unveils Series of New X570S Motherboards Including MEG X570S ACE MAX and MPG X570S CARBON EK X

MSI MEG X570S ACE MAX

MSI MPG X570S CARBON EK X

The new MSI MEG X570S ACE MAX features a direct 16+2 phases power design with six M.2 slots, four of which are PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots for the fastest NVMe SSDs today. Furthermore, MEG X570S ACE MAX motherboard adopts a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 capable of delivering transfer speeds up to 20Gb/s. The motherboard also comes fitted with 2.5G LAN with latest Wi-Fi 6E solution.The special edition MSI MPG X570S CARBON EK X, which is a 6 layered server-grade PCB with 2oz thickened copper. The EKWB monoblock for the CPU and VRM sections is also purposely designed to incorporate carbon fibre elements. The MPG X570S CARBON EK X allows significant performance and uninterrupted gameplay without noise. The newly integrated flow indicator provides instant loop operation and coolant flow overview. The MPG X570S CARBON EK X has a 14+2 Duet Rail Power System with 75A SPS and 4 Gen 4 M.2 slots with all-covered M.2 Shield Frozr. Equipped with onboard 2.5Gbps LAN and Wi-Fi 6E, the MPG X570S CARBON EK X owns a front USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C.Today, the MSI X570S motherboard lineup includes the following models below. MSI MAG X570S TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI (previously released) MSI MAG X570S TORPEDO MAX (previously released)Learn more about the MSI X570S motherboards at MSI.com