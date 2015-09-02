MSI Updates Intel 13th Gen Gaming Desktops To Include NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Option

MSI is set to introduce refreshed gaming desktops for mainstream users. These gaming desktops are equipped with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Building on hybrid architecture, the 13th generation Intel Core processor delivers balanced single-thread and multi-threaded real-world performance. Intel's 13th-gen processors are refined with more cores compared to its predecessors to push gameplay beyond performance and enhance multitasking capabilities. MSI has launched 3 models equipped with 13th generation Intel Core processors and RTX 4070 for mainstream gamers, including the MPG Infinite X2 13th, MPG Trident AS 13th, and MAG Infinite S3 13th.
MSI MPG Infinite X2 13F
The MSI MPG Infinite X2 features a transparent side panel and stunning RGB lighting. It is now equipped with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, providing the most complete selection of RTX 40 Series graphics cards. It also features the latest 13th gen Intel® Core processor and optimized cooling through the Silent Storm Cooling 2, ensuring stable output of the full performance of the CPU and VGA. In addition to its powerful performance, the MPG Infinite X2 emphasizes its "easy to upgrade" feature, allowing gamers to upgrade components without the need for any tools.
MSI MPG Trident AS 13th
The MSI MPG Trident AS fits the latest Intel Core i7 processor and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU in a small chassis of only 10 liters in volume. Through the exclusive Silent Storm Cooling 3 heat dissipation technology, it has three sets of independent air chambers to avoid temperature overlay. Gamers can easily enjoy 3A games. This compact body is also equipped with side transparent glass, and with MSI Mystic Light, gamers can fully display their unique style lighting effects.
MSI MAG Infinite S3 13th
The MSI MAG Infinite S3 Gaming Desktop has been updated for 2023 with the latest CPU and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU for smooth gameplay and RTX-accelerated performance across creator apps. The huge airflow design ensures cooling performance. It also features the latest Wi-Fi 6E for a stable and smooth wireless experience. Customize your rig through the interchangeable side panel and Mystic lights for a stunning look.
Specifications
