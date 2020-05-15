MSI Updates Workstation Laptop Models with 10th Generation Intel Core CPUs

MSI updates its line-up of workstation laptops which is now fitted with the latest 10th generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 graphics offering up to 50% performance boost over the previous generation equivalent. The new MSI WS75, WS66, WF75, and WF65 workstation laptops are powered by up to an Intel Core i9 processor or an Intel Xeon processor.
The MSI WS75 and MSI WS66 workstation laptops feature 4K display options with superb colour accuracy for professional content creation. The new range of workstation laptops also features ultra-thin chassis for portability while maintaining impressive battery life.
Best Choice for Major Professional IndustriesThe MSI Workstation laptops are certified by the most trusted names in software for engineering and manufacturing, architecture, construction, media/entertainment, automobiles, and simulation, such as Vectorworks, Graphisoft, Enscape, Autodesk, Dassault, Siemens, Adobe and Ansys.
MSI WS66: Ultra-Thin Chassis, Superb Battery Life
The MSI WS66 combined a perfect balance of portability and performance in a sleek and thin chassis. Its 15.6 4K display with 100% Adobe RGB coverage packs the highest density and more accurate colours for content creation. It packs a 99.9 Whr battery, the highest battery capacity allowed in flights. The MSI WS66 is less than 20mm thick and weighs only 2.1 kilograms.
Specs
Model: WS66
CPU: Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 and i9 Processor/ Intel Xeon Processor
GPU: NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 (10TM) / NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 (10TL) / NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 (10TK)
Memory: 2x SO-DIMMs DDR4, Max 64GB / ECC support (optional)
Display: Up to 15.6" UHD(3840x2160) 100% AdobeRGB TruePixel, IPS-Level Thin Bezel Display
Storage: 2× M.2 SSD Combo Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)
Ports: USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 x 1 / USB-C 3.2 Gen2 x 1 / Thunderbolt 3 (Type-C USB3.2) x 1 / HDMI 2.0 x 1
Battery: 99.9Whr
Dimensions: 358.3(W) x2 48(D) x 19.8(H)mm
MSI WS75: Best Workstation Display
The MSI WS75 comes with the worlds first true-to-life 4K Mini LED DisplayHDR 1000-certified display making it perfect for the most advanced professionals. Powered by up to a 10th generation Intel Core processor or Xeon processor and up to an NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 graphics, the 17.3-inch MSI WS75 can easily handle large and complex CAD models, photo-realistic rendering and effects. The WS75 is impressively lightweight at only 2.4 kilograms.
Specs
Model: WS75
CPU: Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 and i9 Processor/ Intel Xeon Processor
GPU: NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 (10TM) / NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 (10TL) / NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 (10TK)
Memory: 2x SO-DIMMs DDR4, Max 64GB / ECC support (optional)
Display: Up to 17.3" UHD (3840x2160), MiniLED, HDR 1000, DCI-P3 100%, IPS-Level Thin Bezel True Pixel
Storage: 2× M.2 SSD Combo Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)
Ports: USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 x 3 / USB-C 3.2 Gen2 x 1 / Thunderbolt 3 (Type-C USB3.2) x 1 / HDMI 2.0 x 1
Battery: 82Whr
Dimensions: 396.1(W) × 259.4(D) ×2 0.25(H)mm
MSI WF65 and WF75: Accessible Creator Laptops
The MSI WF75 and WF65 are the ideal and easily accessible options for professionals looking into workstation performance at a more affordable price. The MSI WF75 and WF65 are both slim and lightweight with only 2.4 kg and 1.8 kg respectively. Both can be configured with up to the latest 10th Gen Intel CPU and Quadro graphics. The 17.3-inch and 15.6-inch systems come with enterprise-level security support with Discrete TPM 2.0, a fingerprint reader with Windows Hello support, and an impressive battery life of up to 7 hours.
Specs
Model: WF75/WF65
CPU: Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 and i9 Processor/ Intel Xeon Processor
GPU: WF75:Up to NVIDIA® Quadro RTX 3000 (10TK) / WF65:Up to NVIDIA Quadro T2000 (10TJ)
Memory: 2x SO-DIMMs DDR4, Max 64GB / ECC support (optional)
Display: 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level Thin Bezel Display / 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), IPS-Level Thin Bezel Display
Storage: 1× M.2 SSD Combo Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA) / 1x 2.5" SATA HDD
Ports: USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 x 3 / USB-C 3.2 Gen1 x 1 / HDMI 1.4 x 1 / RJ45 x 1
Battery: 51Whr
Dimensions: 358.3(W) x2 48(D) x 19.8(H)mm
Source: MSI.com