MSI Updates Workstation Laptop Models with 10th Generation Intel Core CPUs

MSI WS66: Ultra-Thin Chassis, Superb Battery Life

Specs

Model: WS66

CPU: Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 and i9 Processor/ Intel Xeon Processor

GPU: NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 (10TM) / NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 (10TL) / NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 (10TK)

Memory: 2x SO-DIMMs DDR4, Max 64GB / ECC support (optional)

Display: Up to 15.6" UHD(3840x2160) 100% AdobeRGB TruePixel, IPS-Level Thin Bezel Display

Storage: 2× M.2 SSD Combo Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)

Ports: USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 x 1 / USB-C 3.2 Gen2 x 1 / Thunderbolt 3 (Type-C USB3.2) x 1 / HDMI 2.0 x 1

Battery: 99.9Whr

Dimensions: 358.3(W) x2 48(D) x 19.8(H)mm

MSI WS75: Best Workstation Display

Specs

Model: WS75

CPU: Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 and i9 Processor/ Intel Xeon Processor

GPU: NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 (10TM) / NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 (10TL) / NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 (10TK)

Memory: 2x SO-DIMMs DDR4, Max 64GB / ECC support (optional)

Display: Up to 17.3" UHD (3840x2160), MiniLED, HDR 1000, DCI-P3 100%, IPS-Level Thin Bezel True Pixel

Storage: 2× M.2 SSD Combo Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)

Ports: USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 x 3 / USB-C 3.2 Gen2 x 1 / Thunderbolt 3 (Type-C USB3.2) x 1 / HDMI 2.0 x 1

Battery: 82Whr

Dimensions: 396.1(W) × 259.4(D) ×2 0.25(H)mm

MSI WF65 and WF75: Accessible Creator Laptops

Specs

Model: WF75/WF65

CPU: Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 and i9 Processor/ Intel Xeon Processor

GPU: WF75:Up to NVIDIA® Quadro RTX 3000 (10TK) / WF65:Up to NVIDIA Quadro T2000 (10TJ)

Memory: 2x SO-DIMMs DDR4, Max 64GB / ECC support (optional)

Display: 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level Thin Bezel Display / 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), IPS-Level Thin Bezel Display

Storage: 1× M.2 SSD Combo Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA) / 1x 2.5" SATA HDD

Ports: USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 x 3 / USB-C 3.2 Gen1 x 1 / HDMI 1.4 x 1 / RJ45 x 1

Battery: 51Whr

Dimensions: 358.3(W) x2 48(D) x 19.8(H)mm