Mushkin Launches ALPHA Series NVMe 4TB and 8TB SSDs

Mushkin launches the new ALPHA Series M.2 NVMe solid-state drives featuring an industry-leading capacity of 8TB delivering an uncompromising mix of speed, storage capacity, and reliability for professional and mainstream users. The Mushkin ALPHA Series is powered by Phisons 12 Series controller that balances performance, capacity, cost, and energy efficiency. Available in 8TB and 4TB capacities, the Mushkin ALPHA are the brands highest capacity SSDs available today.
The Mushkin ALPHA Series features MEDS (Mushkin Enhanced Data-protection Suite) that ensures protection for your valuable data. It comes with built-in LDPC ECC provides the most-powerful data correction level in use today along with end-to-end data path protection. It also features support for NVMe Security Erase and NVMe Deallocate Function - NVMes equivalent of TRIM command. The ALPHA Series SSDs also feature a temperature sensor and user-upgradeable firmware.
Mushkin ALPHA Series Specifications
Brand: Mushkin Enhanced
Series: Alpha
Type/Form-Factor: M.2 2280
Capacity: 4TB, 8TB
Memory Type: 3D NAND
Interface: PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe 1.3
Controller: Phison E12S
Max Sequential Read: Up to 3400MB/s for 8TB model, 3200MB/s for 4TB model
Max Sequential Write: Up to 3000MB/s
Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C
Storage Temperature: -40°C to 85°C
Total Bytes Written (TBW): 900TB
MTFB: 1,500,000 Hours
Power Consumption: 0.3W Idle, 6.5W Max
Warranty: 3-Year Limited Warranty
Pricing and Availability
The Mushkin ALPHA M.2 NVMe SSD is available in 4TB (MKNSSDAL4TB-D8) and 8TB (MKNSSDAL8TB-D8) capacities for $649.99 and $1,299.99, respectively. Now available at Amazon US.