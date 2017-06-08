Mushkin Launches ALPHA Series NVMe 4TB and 8TB SSDs

Mushkin ALPHA Series Specifications

Brand: Mushkin Enhanced

Series: Alpha

Type/Form-Factor: M.2 2280

Capacity: 4TB, 8TB

Memory Type: 3D NAND

Interface: PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe 1.3

Controller: Phison E12S

Max Sequential Read: Up to 3400MB/s for 8TB model, 3200MB/s for 4TB model

Max Sequential Write: Up to 3000MB/s

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C

Storage Temperature: -40°C to 85°C

Total Bytes Written (TBW): 900TB

MTFB: 1,500,000 Hours

Power Consumption: 0.3W Idle, 6.5W Max

Warranty: 3-Year Limited Warranty

The Mushkin ALPHA Series features MEDS (Mushkin Enhanced Data-protection Suite) that ensures protection for your valuable data. It comes with built-in LDPC ECC provides the most-powerful data correction level in use today along with end-to-end data path protection. It also features support for NVMe Security Erase and NVMe Deallocate Function - NVMes equivalent of TRIM command. The ALPHA Series SSDs also feature a temperature sensor and user-upgradeable firmware.The Mushkin ALPHA M.2 NVMe SSD is available in 4TB (MKNSSDAL4TB-D8) and 8TB (MKNSSDAL8TB-D8) capacities for $649.99 and $1,299.99, respectively. Now available at Amazon US