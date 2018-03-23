Mushkin Launches DELTA and GAMMA Series PCIe Gen4 SSDs

Mushkin today unveiled its new DELTA and GAMMA series of high-performance NVMe solid-state drives, both using the PCIe Gen4 x4 interface. The Mushkin GAMMA delivers blazing fast sequential speeds of up to 7175 MB/s read and 6800 MB/s write, an uncompromising mix of speed, storage capacity and reliability for mainstream, gamers and professional PC users alike. The Mushkin DELTA also takes advantage of the PCIe 4.0 interface delivering speeds of up to 4975 MB/s read and up to 3975MB/s write. Mushkins current SSD lineup now includes the ALPHA, DELTA, and GAMMA Series.
Mushkin GAMMA Series
The GAMMA series, powered by Phisons E18 series controller, Pushes the limits of performance, capacity, cost, and energy efficiency, making it the ideal solution for gamers, content creators, and computing enthusiasts, which demand the absolute best out of their PC system.
Specs
Capacities: 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB (Coming Soon)
Max Sequential: Up to 7175MB/s (Read) / 6800MB/s (Write)
4KB Random: 640,000 IOPS (Read) / 630,000 IOPS (Write)
Dimensions: 22mm x 80mm X 2.25mm
Warranty: 5 Year Limited Warranty
Mushkin DELTA Series
The DELTA series, powered by Phisons E16 series controller, features the next evolution of the PCI-Express Gen4 interface offering an impressive range of performance, security, and reliability. Delivering up to 10 times the sequential read and sequential write speeds of some SATA SSDs and up to 50 times the speed of some traditional HDDs.
Specs
Capacities: 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB
Max Sequential: Up to 4975MB/s (Read) / 3975MB/s (Write)
4KB Random: 700,000 IOPS (Read) / 650,000 IOPS (Write)
Dimensions: 22mm x 80mm X 2.25mm
Warranty: 5 Year Limited Warranty
Pricing and Availability
The Mushkin GAMMA and DELTA Series SSDs are now available at selected partner retailers. Available today at Newegg. See pricing below.
Mushkin GAMMA Series
1TB: $259.99
2TB: $499.99
Mushkin DELTA Series
1TB: $159.99
2TB: $299.99
4TB: $599.99