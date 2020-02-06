NACON Acquires RIG Gaming Headset Brand from Plantronics

NACON announces its agreement with Plantronics to acquire the premium brand RIG gaming headsets. The completion of the asset acquisition should take place by the end of March 2020 after lifting a few prerequisites.
NACON intends to perpetuate and develop the activity around RIG headsets, especially in the American market where the brand and sales of these specific products are particularly well established. This operation should allow NACON to establish itself on the largest market in the world for this type of activity and to efficiently operate the marketing of all of its products dedicated to Gaming.
Beyond an international extension on the American market, this operation should allow NACON to significantly strengthen and expand its Accessories offer, thanks to very complementary RIG products whose quality has been recognized by gamers, but also to establish and strengthen the premium positioning of its Nacon.
About NACONNACON, a subsidiary brand of BIGBEN Interactive, offers gamers the tools that meet their needs in terms of experience and gaming performance. Whether professional or amateur, on PC or console, every gamer can find in NACON an unfailing ally that is always attentive to the community. NACONs product lines include controllers, mice, keyboards, audio gear, gaming chairs, and other gaming accessories.
Source: Globe Newswire