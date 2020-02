NACON Acquires RIG Gaming Headset Brand from Plantronics

Check out our NACON REVOLUTION UNLIMITED Controller Review

About NACON

NACON, a subsidiary brand of BIGBEN Interactive , offers gamers the tools that meet their needs in terms of experience and gaming performance. Whether professional or amateur, on PC or console, every gamer can find in NACON an unfailing ally that is always attentive to the community. NACON’s product lines include controllers, mice, keyboards, audio gear, gaming chairs, and other gaming accessories.