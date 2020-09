NACON Announces REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Edition

Check out our NACON REVOLUTION Unlimited Controller review

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Planned for release on November 13th 2020, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops players into the depth of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical universe in a gripping experience where nothing is as it seems. In addition to the story campaign, Black Ops Cold War will bring an arsenal of Cold War weapons and equipment into the next generation of Black Ops Multiplayer combat, and all-new co-operative gameplay experience with Zombies. Learn more about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at CallOfDuty.com The special edition NACON REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for PS4 will be available when the game launches on November 13th 2020, at a suggested retail price of €179.90.