NACON Announces REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Edition

NACON is pleased to announce it has entered into a licensing agreement with Activision to create a special edition themed REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller for the next game in the iconic Call of Duty franchise. The NACON REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War edition controller will be released on the same day the game will be launched.
Boasting a wireless game mode, the NACON REVOLUTION Unlimited for PlayStation 4 offers exceptional performance and multiple configuration options that competitive players have come to expect. With this limited edition and unique design directly inspired by the game's Cold War art design, NACON is offering a product that will appeal to the biggest fans of the franchise as they look forward to new challenges in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PlayStation 4.
Check out our NACON REVOLUTION Unlimited Controller review
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Planned for release on November 13th 2020, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops players into the depth of the Cold Wars volatile geopolitical universe in a gripping experience where nothing is as it seems. In addition to the story campaign, Black Ops Cold War will bring an arsenal of Cold War weapons and equipment into the next generation of Black Ops Multiplayer combat, and all-new co-operative gameplay experience with Zombies. Learn more about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at CallOfDuty.com
Pricing and Availability
The special edition NACON REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for PS4 will be available when the game launches on November 13th 2020, at a suggested retail price of 179.90.