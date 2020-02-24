NACON Launches PS4 Streaming Microphone and Camouflage Wired Compact Controller

NACON expands its range of officially licensed PlayStation 4 accessories presenting the new NACON Streaming Microphone and NACON Wired Compact Controller in an all-new Camouflage colour. NACON, being a proud partner of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has now over 20 officially licensed PlayStation 4 products for all a wide range of gamers from beginners to professionals.
NACON Streaming Microphone for PS4
Designed for PlayStation 4 content creators, NACON has developed the perfect product for recording and streaming. Its highly accurate sound capture reproduces voices in crystal-clear detail. Featuring cardioid technology, NACON'S Streaming Microphone boasts directional recording to ensure background noise is ignored. It also integrates an analogue-to-digital converter (ADC) with 16bit/48khz resolution to support all connections. Its elegant and understated design with blue backlighting fits naturally into any setup. The NACON Streaming Microphone for PS4 includes a sturdy metal tripod and a windscreen to block ambient noise.
NACON Wired Compact Controller for PS4 (Camouflage Colour)
With over a million units sold worldwide, the Wired Compact Controller from NACON is now available in a new Camouflage colour that FPS and stealth fans will love. The Wired Compact Controller offers all the essential features a gamer needs, including a fully functional touchpad, a headset jack, and two vibration motors. Its ergonomic design is suitable for all players, and the soft-touch finish provides the ideal grip and optimal comfort during long gaming sessions. The NACON Wired Compact Controller is also PC compatible.
Pricing and Availability
The NACON Wired Compact Controller for PS4 (Camouflage) is now available in the UK at Argos for £24.99. The NACON Streaming Microphone for PS4 is also now available in the UK at Argos for £64.99.