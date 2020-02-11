NETGEAR Presents a New Range of Pro AV Solutions at ISE 2020

PRESS RELEASE
Amsterdam, NL February 11th, 2020 - NETGEAR®, Inc., the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, is presenting the latest advances in AV over IP networking in Amsterdam at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) Conference Feb 11-14 in booth 15-U320. The ISE show is the worlds largest exposition for audio video (AV) equipment and systems integration with over 80,000 attendees from all around the globe.
We are happy to be able to accelerate the AV over IP transition while making things easier for the integrators. Our certified solutions provide valuable innovations offering an integrated solution that works for any AV deployment from small to extra-large, remarks Richard Jonker, VP of SMB Product Line Management at NETGEAR.
Pre-configured 100G switches for large AV over IP projects and flawless quality
The new M4500 switches are engineered for AV over IP installations with NETGEAR IGMP Plus for an unparalleled ease of use right out of the box. Zero-touch multicast using Layer 2 commands without the need for more complex PIM (Protocol Independent Multicast) routing along with the 100G bandwidth and ultra-low latency makes these switches not only a better, but also more affordable choice than traditional data-center class products.
Two M4500 models provide a choice of 32- or 48-port configurations. The M4500-32C is offered with 32-port QSFP28s preconfigured for 100G and can support 40G QSFP+ and 50G QSFP28 optics or DAC cables. The M4500-48XFC is offered with 48-port SFP28s preconfigured for 10G, with 8-port 100G QSFP28 uplinks, and the SFP28 ports can support 10G and 25G.
Larger projects using high-end ethernet switches as the centerpiece often require complicated networking topologies. NETGEAR is here to help with a dedicated Pro AV Engineering Services team for system design and troubleshooting - at no additional cost.
Integrated M4500 management from IMAG Systems and Aurora Multimedia
New for ISE, NETGEAR is demonstrating the ability to run third-party AV over IP control and management software directly on the M4500 switch. For Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) systems, running Director from iMAG systems or IPBaseT Manager from Aurora Multimedia right on the switch eliminates the need for a separate controller unit, resulting in a simpler system design with fewer points of failure. Additionally, Auroras ground-breaking ReAX IP Control software allows the full power of IP-based control automation with just the M4500 switch.
NETGEAR switches now certified by more than a dozen AV vendors
Advancing the reach of NETGEAR solutions to more of the Pro AV community, NETGEAR switches are now certified by over a dozen companies, including AMX SVSI, Atlona, Aurora, Biamp, Broadata, Christie, Crestron, DVI Gear, Just Add Power, Kramer, Megapixel, PureLink, Savant, tvONE, and ZeeVee. These certifications ensure that NETGEAR switches, central to any AV over IP solution, perform up to the highest industry standards.
With the advances in all types of AV over IP, more and more of the Pro AV industry is realizing the need for a simple, yet powerful network switch. NETGEAR is leading the way in simplicity and affordability with an unparalleled focus on the market. Stop by the ISE show and see for yourself at ISE booth 15-U320.
For more information on NETGEAR Pro AV products and services, please visit NETGEAR.com/AV-over-IP. To receive timely news updates and product releases friend and follow NETGEAR Business on Facebook.
