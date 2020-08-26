Nerdytec Launches The Ergonomic Couchmaster CYWORX

Nerdytec announced today the launch of its ergonomic gaming solution, the Couchmaster CYWORX, for the U.S. market. The product is available for pre-order and will start shipping on August 28. With 62 percent of employees working from home, Nerdytec aims to provide comfort not only for gamers but also for anyone sitting in front of a computer for prolonged amounts of time.
Because of its supportive wrist pads, the Couchmaster effectively tackles the problems usually found in conventional lapboards, which consist of a simple surface that has to be laboriously balanced on the thighs. The Couchmaster enables the comfortable use of a console, laptop, or P.C. by ergonomically favoring a persons posture, effectively preventing the pain caused by tension.
The nerdytec Couchmaster CYWORX is made from sustainable and lightweight three-layered bamboo with covered palm rests for maximum comfort and its cushions are covered by a washable high-quality fabric. It supports any notebook size up to 17 inches, has a ventilation grille for optimal cooling, a universal tray holder with an adapter for all sizes, and a big mouse pad with 3m adhesive back.
Our new Couchmaster CYWORX ensures the home office is as ergonomic and comfortable as possible! says Chris Mut, CEO of nerdytec. Because of the current pandemic, many people today are spending their day working or using computers at home. Whether theyre working, gaming, or just using a computer, bad posture related to poorly designed desks or chairs is prone to health issues like back pain. Our product could make all the difference using a PC in a persons life.
Pricing and Availability
The nerdytec Couchmaster CYWORK is now available for pre-order in the U.S. market with an MSRP of $119 with free shipping at nerdytec.com.
For Individuals seeking more specialized ergonomic solutions, nerdytec offers the CYBOT, a Couchmaster variation designed for gaming, as well as the CYCON, a complete hub designed for long sessions of PC keyboard and mouse use. All products come in environmentally-friendly, vacuumed-pressed cushions that limit the release of harmful gases during transport.