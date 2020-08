Nerdytec Launches The Ergonomic Couchmaster CYWORX

“Our new Couchmaster CYWORX ensures the home office is as ergonomic and comfortable as possible!” says Chris Mut, CEO of nerdytec. Because of the current pandemic, many people today are spending their day working or using computers at home. Whether they’re working, gaming, or just using a computer, bad posture related to poorly designed desks or chairs is prone to health issues like back pain. “Our product could make all the difference using a PC in a person’s life.”

The nerdytec Couchmaster CYWORK is now available for pre-order in the U.S. market with an MSRP of $119 with free shipping at nerdytec.com For Individuals seeking more specialized ergonomic solutions, nerdytec offers the CYBOT , a Couchmaster variation designed for gaming, as well as the CYCON , a complete hub designed for long sessions of PC keyboard and mouse use. All products come in environmentally-friendly, vacuumed-pressed cushions that limit the release of harmful gases during transport.