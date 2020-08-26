Nerdytec Launches The Ergonomic Couchmaster CYWORX

Our new Couchmaster CYWORX ensures the home office is as ergonomic and comfortable as possible! says Chris Mut, CEO of nerdytec. Because of the current pandemic, many people today are spending their day working or using computers at home. Whether theyre working, gaming, or just using a computer, bad posture related to poorly designed desks or chairs is prone to health issues like back pain. Our product could make all the difference using a PC in a persons life.

The nerdytec Couchmaster CYWORK is now available for pre-order in the U.S. market with an MSRP of $119 with free shipping at nerdytec.com For Individuals seeking more specialized ergonomic solutions, nerdytec offers the CYBOT , a Couchmaster variation designed for gaming, as well as the CYCON , a complete hub designed for long sessions of PC keyboard and mouse use. All products come in environmentally-friendly, vacuumed-pressed cushions that limit the release of harmful gases during transport.