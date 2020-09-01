NETGEAR Makes An Addition To The Insight Managed WiFi 6 Access Point Range

United Kingdom  WAX630-100EUS  MSRP: £289.99



Continental Europe  WAX630-100EUS  MSRP: 329.99



North America

 WAX630-100NAS  MSRP; $329.99

 WAX630PA (with Power Adapter)  MSRP: $339.99

, the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, today announced the availability of the fourth member in its Insight Managed WiFi 6 Access Points, the, designed to provide the ultimate WiFi performance for small and medium businesses.This new tri-band access point brings next-generation premium WiFi 6 (802.11ax) performance to small and medium businesses (SMBs), delivering up to 40% higher[1] speeds to each connected device as compared to WiFi 5 (802.11ac). WAX630 interoperates with other NETGEAR Insight Managed Access Points, including the existing WiFi 5 (WAC510, WAC540) and WiFi 6 (WAX610, WAX610Y, WAX620) models. Additionally, WAX630 allows access points to be connected to each other using Instant Mesh2 - a NETGEAR wireless backhaul technology. The WAX 630 comes equipped with two Ethernet ports - one Gigabit Ethernet port and a Power-over-Ethernet (PoE++) 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port.WAX630 is ideally suited for environments with open spaces where there is a need to provide WiFi connectivity to a large number of concurrent users. Schools, community colleges, mid-sized manufacturing facilities, warehouses and office premises of mid-sized companies will each find value in the capabilities of this new Insight Managed WiFi 6 Tri-band Multi-gig Access Point. This powerful access point interoperates with existing NETGEAR WiFi 5 and WiFi 6 Access Points, thus protecting a customers investment in NETGEAR technology while allowing them to maximize the performance of their WiFi network.WAX630 also supports 12-streams (4x4 on each band) with each unit capable of delivering up to 6.0 Gbps of aggregate data throughput with all three bands supporting WiFi 6. Specifically designed for high-density deployments, the industry unique tri-band solution enables either one dedicated band for wireless backhaul with two front-haul bands for client devices, or a 2.5GbE wired backhaul with three front-haul bands for client device connection  thus making WAX630 amongst the most versatile and high-performance access points in the industry.NETGEAR Insight enables management of WAX630 and other devices from the Insight App or a connected browser. With Insight, resellers and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) can remotely set up, monitor and maintain a customers network without requiring a technician to go on-site.Whether it be better overall throughput or faster speeds for individually connected devices, SMBs are always demanding more from their WiFi network. The WAX630 delivers industry leading network performance based on its unique WiFi 6 12-stream tri-band architecture. Together with WAX610 and WAX620, a common Insight management platform, the new WAX630 offers SMB customers an unprecedented array of price-performance options, each with the same rich feature set, security and quality, said Doug Cheung, senior product line manager of SMB Wireless at NETGEAR.The WAX630 provides robust enterprise-grade WiFi network security with WPA3 128-bit to 192-bit encryption and the capability to set up VLANs and up to sixteen different SSIDs. With the tri-band WiFi 6 technology of the WAX630, businesses can now be confident that they are making an investment in the ultimate WiFi solution.The NETGEAR® Insight Managed WiFi 6 AX6000 Tri-band Multi-gig Access Point is available and shipping today in North America and EMEA.