NETGEAR Nighthawk RS700 Router WiFi 7 Router Launched

NETGEAR today launched the first WiFi 7 router with its new addition to the award-winning Nighthawk line. Built by an experienced team with 25+ years of pioneering WiFi expertise, the NETGEAR Nighthawk RS700 Router is spearheading the WiFi 7 revolution. Packed with unprecedented power, the all-new RS700 delivers up to 19Gbps of blazing-fast WiFi, more than doubling the speed of previous generations.
Entering the World of WiFi 7NETGEARs Nighthawk RS700 router is powered by Broadcoms BCM6726/3 WiFi 7 system on a chip (SOC) and achieves speeds up to 19Gbps. The tri-band WiFi 7 router enables a dramatic decrease in latency for real-time responsiveness for next-generation AR/VR gaming or smooth UHD Zoom calls and 8K streaming for multiple simultaneous users. The Nighthawk RS700 also features a 10Gb internet port as well as a 10Gb and four 1Gb LAN ports for fast, flexible wired connections. The router comes with one year of NETGEAR Armor Powered by Bitdefender, providing an automatic shield of security for all connected devices.
New aesthetic, maximum performance
New Aesthetic, Maximum PerformanceThe NETGEAR Nighthawk RS700 Router sports a new, slender chassis with high-performance antennas providing 360 degrees of coverage optimized to support up to 200 concurrent client devices throughout the home. The 3D antenna design provides the best connection for all varieties of homes from sprawling ranch styles to multi-story brownstones. Meticulously designed radio frequency circuits drive maximum power to push WiFi signals to the farthest range, up to 3500 sq. ft. The slim profile also makes for a smaller overall footprint, helping the router to fit unobtrusively on a bookshelf or tabletop.
The Nighthawk RS700 Router includes link aggregation for concurrent multi-gig internet and LAN access, which offers a graceful transition for a home network to upgrade to a multi-gig network. A USB hard drive can be connected for network-attached storage to facilitate large file backup or sharing as well as high-quality media streaming.
Technical Specifications320MHz high-capacity channels & 4K QAM New, ultra-wide bandwidth means 2.4x the speed to your connected devices. WiFi 7 smartphones and laptops can get speeds up to 5Gbps.
Multi-Link Operation Uses multiple WiFi bands at once to improve network reliability, reduce latency, and ensure data is delivered with maximum speed.
Lower latency Dramatically upgrades gaming and interactive online experiences and opens the door for immersive next-gen AR and VR.
More Capacity for Data-Intense Activities Connect up to 200 devices, such as security cameras, smart home devices, and speakers, while enjoying 4K/8K video streaming, online gaming and HD video conferencing.
Multi-Gig Speeds with 10GbE Internet Port Use the 10 Gig internet port for cable and fiber plans up to 10Gbps. Compatible with any internet service provider.
More wired ports on every device Plug in wired devices to improve performance via 10Gbps and four 1Gbps LAN ports.
More to come
Supports Nighthawk Mesh SystemAlthough powerful on its own with high speeds and broad coverage, Nighthawk RS700 routers can be networked together via Nighthawk Mesh to provide wall-to-wall WiFi speed even in the largest homes. The router also enables four separate networks to maximize performance. In addition to a main and a guest network, users can create a priority network for low-latency applications such as streaming and gaming, ensuring a lag-free experience without interference from slower devices. Smart home devices can be isolated on the IoT network to prevent any possible intrusion from affecting the other networks. These features will be available in future software releases.
Pricing and Availability
The NETGEAR Nighthawk WiFi 7 Tri-Band Router RS700S will be available in the US starting in Q2 2023, on NETGEAR.com first and at other major retailers subsequently. MSRP: $699.99. Launching to other regions at a later date.