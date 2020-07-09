NETGEAR Releases the Insight-Managed WAX620 WiFi 6 Access Point

PRESS RELEASE



BRACKNELL, UK  April 27th, 2021  NETGEAR®, Inc., the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, today announced the availability of the latest Insight Managed WiFi 6 AX3600 Dual-band Multi-gig Access Point (WAX620), designed to provide the optimal WiFi experience for small and medium businesses.

This new dual-band access point brings next-generation premium WiFi 6 (802.11ax) performance to small and medium businesses (SMBs), delivering up to 40% higher communication speeds to each connected device as compared to WiFi 5 (802.11ac). WAX620 interoperates with other NETGEAR Insight Managed Access Points, including existing WiFi 5 (WAC 510, WAC 540) and WiFi 6 (WAX 610, WAX610Y) models. Additionally, WAX 620 allows access points to be connected to each other using Instant Mesh - a NETGEAR wireless backhaul technology. The new WAX 620 access point can be connected via gigabit or 2.5 Gbit (multi-gig) Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) switch ports.

WAX 620 is ideally suited for environments with open spaces where there is a need to provide WiFi connectivity for a large number of concurrent users. Schools, community colleges, mid-sized manufacturing facilities and warehouses, etc., will all find value in the capabilities of this new Insight Managed WiFi 6 Dual-band Multi-gig Access Point. This powerful access point is backward compatible with all prior generations of WiFi while offering the maximum speed when connected to the WiFi 6 enabled client devices such as the latest smart phones, tablets, and laptops.



NETGEAR Insight enables management of WAX620 and other devices from the Insight App or a connected browser. With Insight, resellers and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) can remotely set up, monitor and maintain a customers network without requiring a technician to go on-site.

Due to the ever-growing number of WiFi-connected devices, SMBs need more from their WiFi network. The performance, scalability and security features offered by the WAX620, along with the ability to manage it remotely using NETGEAR Insight, make it a compelling WiFi access point investment, said Doug Cheung, senior product line manager of SMB Wireless at NETGEAR.

The WAX620 provides robust enterprise-grade WiFi network security with WPA3 128-bit to 192-bit encryption and the capability to set up VLANs and up to eight different SSIDs. WAX620 also provides 8-streams (4x4) with each unit capable of delivering up to 3.6 Gbps of aggregate data throughput with both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands supporting WiFi 6. With the dual-band WiFi 6 technology of the WAX620, businesses can now be confident that they are making an investment in a high-performance WiFi system.

Technical Summary

Speed : AX3600
# of Max Users : 256
# of Concurrent Users : 75
Ideal Use : Small and Medium Business
Ethernet port : 2.5G
PoE : Yes
Wireless Mesh : Yes  Dual band with a shared backhaul. Compatible with WAX610, WAX610Y, WAC540, WAC564
Remote management : NETGEAR Insight and Standalone


Availability

The NETGEAR Insight Managed WiFi 6 AX3600 Dual-band Multi-gig Access Point is available and shipping today in North America and EMEA.

United Kingdom  WAX620-100EUS  MSRP: £219.99

Continental Europe  WAX620-100EUS  MSRP : 229.99

North America  WAX620-100NAS  MSRP; $229.99.

 WAX620PA (with Power Adapter)  MSRP: $239.99



