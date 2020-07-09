NETGEAR Releases the Insight-Managed WAX620 WiFi 6 Access Point

Speed : AX3600

# of Max Users : 256

# of Concurrent Users : 75

Ideal Use : Small and Medium Business

Ethernet port : 2.5G

PoE : Yes

Wireless Mesh : Yes  Dual band with a shared backhaul. Compatible with WAX610, WAX610Y, WAC540, WAC564

Remote management : NETGEAR Insight and Standalone

United Kingdom  WAX620-100EUS  MSRP: £219.99



Continental Europe  WAX620-100EUS  MSRP : 229.99



North America  WAX620-100NAS  MSRP; $229.99.



 WAX620PA (with Power Adapter)  MSRP: $239.99