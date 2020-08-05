NETGEAR Smart Parental Controls Now Available On Select Nighthawk Routers and Orbi Mesh WiFi Systems

Profiles  Create custom profiles for your children and associate all their connected devices to this profile for easy management of their time across all devices.

Pause  Take a break. One tap to pause your entire internet either on an individual device or for all of the childrens connected screens.

History Take a look at every website they visited on a given day or as far back as you'd like.

Usage[1] Get an overview of your childrens internet activity across their connected devices.

Filteri  Easily select the most age-appropriate content filters. Use our recommended pre-set filter or customise it to fit the needs of your family.

Time Limitsi  Set a limit and step away from the screen. Limit daily internet time for specific websites, apps or categories such as online gaming, social media, video streaming and more.

Bedtimei  Schedule a bedtime for childrens devices and encourage healthy sleep schedules.

Rewardsi  Motivate and inspire by rewarding good behavior with more screen time for favorite games or set a later bedtime for a sleepover.

Off Timei  Schedule internet Off Time during dinner or family gatherings. No need to take away a device from the children.

My Time Appi  By installing My Time onto your kids devices, they will see their screen time and can follow along with time limits. The app also ensures internet rules apply even when theyre connected to LTE instead of home WiFi.

Orbi Tri-band AC (Model: RBK53, RBK53S, RBK50)

Nighthawk Tri-Band AX8 (Model: RAX70, RAX78)

Nighthawk AX6 (Model: RAX50S, RAX50, RAX45)

Nighthawk AX5 (Model: RAX43, RAX42)

NETGEAR AX1800 (Model: R6700AX, RAX10)