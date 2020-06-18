NETGEAR UK Announce Availability & Pricing of Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 Router

BRACKNELL, UK September 21st, 2020 NETGEAR, Inc., the leading provider of networking products that empower your gaming experience, has announced the much anticipated availability of the new Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 AX5400 router. The XR1000 couples next-gen WiFi 6 hardware with advanced DumaOS 3.0, the latest innovation in managing your network settings for optimied gameplay. DumaOS 3.0 software is purpose built for gamers to enjoy superior gameplay and smoother video streaming. This state-of-the-art software combined with the most advanced networking hardware ensures stabilisation of ping and reduction of lag spikes with reliable connectivity over both wired and wireless networks.
The Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 is the first WiFi 6 gaming router powered by DUMA OS 3.0 gaming software. With the latest WiFi 6 technology, XR1000 is designed specifically to improve performance and reduce network latency when it comes to the gaming environment but will also enhance the overall home networking experience for every connected device. To further boost the gaming experience and give gamers the best gaming connection possible, the DumaOS 3.0 software includes new top features, such as: customizable Geo-Fencing, Ping Heatmap, Application QoS with Bandwidth Allocation, Connection Benchmark, and Traffic Controller. This new Nighthawk Pro Gaming router stands alone with its advanced list of features, which provide optimised control over the network connection while gaming or streaming, ensuring that gameplay can continue uninterrupted.
New Features powered by DumaOS 3.0:
- Bandwidth Allocation (QoS)Prioritises gaming devices and allocates bandwidth per device or application.
- Geo Fencing Customises and filters which game servers you play on for an elevated gaming experience. No longer simply a spherical aperture with wasted area, this newly updated feature provides the capability to draw customised shapes with up to 47 angles.
- Ping HeatmapPings your favorite game servers to display your connection quality to each server on a World Map.
- Connection BenchmarkTests your connections speed, ping, & performance under peak congestion.
- Traffic Controller Blocks traffic by device or application on a schedule.
Understanding the distinct challenges gamers face with their networks, NETGEAR first introduced the Nighthawk Pro Gaming line of routers in 2018 featuring DumaOS as an advanced dashboard for both analytics and control over how the network performs and impacts the gaming experience.
"NETGEAR is pleased to introduce the latest addition to the Nighthawk Pro Gaming Franchise developed to enhance the online gaming experience and provide improved network performance for an entire household of connected devices, said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. Nighthawk has long been trusted as a performance line of routers that can be depended on for online gaming. Now with the DumaOS 3.0 software and the ultimate WiFi 6 hardware solution, the network will be equipped to handle the load of multiple streaming screens and gaming platforms without compromising on bandwidth or ping rates."
As demand for online entertainment via streaming and gaming has increased, the new Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 AX5400 router addresses a growing market need for robust WiFi connectivity that is expected to continue to expand according to current industry research.
"Video games are one of the primary ways friends and family are staying connected through a difficult time," said Mat Piscatella, U.S. video games industry analyst, The NPD Group. "The growth in both the number of players across all gaming segments, as well as time spent gaming or watching gaming-related content, reflects the variety and depth of gaming experiences available regardless of device preferences, gaming interests or budget[1]."
As more gamers move online, often leveraging multiple connected platforms at once while gaming, the main challenges that threaten interruption of these online gaming experiences today are latency, congested networks, and internet connection speeds. The Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 router is designed with the capacity to improve the WiFi performance by up to 40% and reduce the ping rates up to 93% under a congested network, which fundamentally resolves the primary pain points for gamers and provides the best gaming experience possible.
WiFi 6 is the next generation of WiFi technology. Focused on increased capacity, WiFi 6 can manage a household full of connected devices. The technology is now included in many new devices including the flagship phone releases of top manufacturers and has also been confirmed to be included in the latest gaming platforms, such as the new Sony® PlayStation®5.
Key Features
Tri-Core 1.5GHz Processor - Powerful processor supports more devices for better VR gaming, 4K streaming, surfing and more while boosting your wireless, wired, and USB performance
WiFi 6 - AX5400 Dual Band WiFi designed for faster, more reliable connections with 4X increased capacity and low latency
Plug & Play Setup - Easy to hardwire your devices with five Gigabit Ethernet ports (1 WAN & 4 LAN)
Wide Coverage - 4 detachable high-performance antennas for better WiFi coverage, faster speeds and less interference
Joining the highly acclaimed award-winning Nighthawk Pro Gaming line up, the new XR1000 is the best gaming solution for all your home network needs. With households impacted by working, learning and entertaining from home, networks have become strained with the demands of numerous screens streaming simultaneously. The congested network environment is not well suited for online gaming where the slightest of delays or interruptions could mean the end of a session. WiFi 6 (802.11ax) is designed to address the new challenges of modern households with their abundance of connected devices that are vying for network bandwidth. With faster, more reliable connections and a 4X increase in capacity, the dual-band WiFi 6 AX5400 allows for more devices to connect and stream simultaneously, without impacting speed or reliability. The Five (5) 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports (1 WAN and 4 LAN) and powerful 1.5GHz Triple-Core processor support more devices for better VR gaming, 4K streaming and more while boosting both wireless, wired, and USB performance.
With heightened online activity, the importance of protecting your network and privacy comes to the forefront. Now available on the Nighthawk Pro gaming XR1000 router, NETGEAR Armor cybersecurity is the most advanced cyber threat protection for your home network and connected devices. Activation includes a free 30-day trial, after the trial period, a yearly subscription of £59.99 GBP or 69.99 EUR is required to continue the service.
Pricing and Availability:
The Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 AX5400 router is now available for £329.99 GBP and 349.99 EUR from NETGEAR.co.uk and other online retailers. A more detailed breakdown of the XR1000's features and technical capabilities are available at the product page.