NETGEAR UK Announce Availability & Pricing of Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 Router

- Bandwidth Allocation (QoS)Prioritises gaming devices and allocates bandwidth per device or application.

- Geo Fencing Customises and filters which game servers you play on for an elevated gaming experience. No longer simply a spherical aperture with wasted area, this newly updated feature provides the capability to draw customised shapes with up to 47 angles.

- Ping HeatmapPings your favorite game servers to display your connection quality to each server on a World Map.

- Connection BenchmarkTests your connections speed, ping, & performance under peak congestion.

- Traffic Controller Blocks traffic by device or application on a schedule.

Tri-Core 1.5GHz Processor - Powerful processor supports more devices for better VR gaming, 4K streaming, surfing and more while boosting your wireless, wired, and USB performance

WiFi 6 - AX5400 Dual Band WiFi designed for faster, more reliable connections with 4X increased capacity and low latency

Plug & Play Setup - Easy to hardwire your devices with five Gigabit Ethernet ports (1 WAN & 4 LAN)

Wide Coverage - 4 detachable high-performance antennas for better WiFi coverage, faster speeds and less interference