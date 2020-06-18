NETGEAR's Armor Protection Now Available On Orbi Wifi 6 Systems & NETGEAR Wifi 6 Routers

- Active Vulnerability Scans on all the connected devices in your home

- Instant Alerts when threats are detected & blocked through NETGEAR Orbi/Nighthawk app

- Web Protection helps you browse safer by alerting you and blocking potentially harmful webpages​

- Anti-theft Protection if your devices are lost or stolen (*for Android and Windows Devices)

- Bitdefender Security delivers on-the-go protection for iOS, MAC, Android & Windows devices.

- Bitdefender VPN is a new feature included with Bitdefender Security. It provides a more secure way to browse the web and encrypts the internet connection to keep online activity private and worry-free while connected to public WiFi networks. Existing customers can update to the latest version of the Bitdefender app to access the VPN feature for free for up to 200MB of encrypted data traffic per day per device.

, the leading provider of WiFi 6 products that drive connectivity for today's smart homes, is announcing that the advanced cyber protection,, is now available onand a number of NETGEAR WiFi 6 routers.NETGEAR Armor cybersecurity protects the connected home and unlimited devices from online threats both at home and on-the-go. The multi-layered cybersecurity solution, which includes Bitdefender's award-winning anti-virus, anti-malware and data protection software for end devices, is built into NETGEAR Orbi Mesh WiFi systems and Nighthawk WiFi routers to protect Internet of Things (IoT) products, connected TVs, thermostats, mobile phones, computers, tablets and other devices.NETGEAR Armor actively safeguards networks against threats, including trojans, ransomware, zero-day exploits, rootkits, and spyware, helps block fraudulent websites trying to steal financial data such as passwords or credit card numbers, and looks out for malicious links in browsers, emails, or apps.The world has come to learn how reliant we are on connectivity and along with this access comes potential online threats from bad actors. In 2018, NETGEAR made the strategic decision to help keep our customers secure by providing world-class network security through our partnership with Bitdefender, said David Henry, senior vice president for Connected Home Products at NETGEAR. With NETGEAR Armor, you can sleep soundly knowing that your home network and all the connected devices are secure at home and on the go.NETGEAR Armor is powered by award-winning technology from Bitdefender®. Bitdefender is a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in more than 150 countries.NETGEAR Armor is complimentary for a 30-day trial period. After the trial period, a yearly subscription starting at £59.99 GBP or 69.99 EUR is required.Accessible via the Orbi or Nighthawk mobile app for Apple iOS or Android devices, NETGEAR Armor is now available for Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh System (Models: RBK 752, 753 852 and 853) and the following WiFi 6 performance routers: Nighthawk Tri-Band AX12 (Model: RAX200), Nighthawk AX12 (Model: RAX120), Nighthawk AX8 (Model: RAX80), Nighthawk AX6 (Model: RAX50) and AX1800 (Model: RAX20 and RAX15). By Q3 of this year, NETGEAR Armor is expected to also be available on Nighthawk WiFi 6 Mesh Systems (MK62/63), which will be provided via automated firmware update.Existing customers of supported products can use their app to update the firmware to the latest version and activate NETGEAR Armor by clicking on the Security tile.