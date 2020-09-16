NETGEAR's Orbi Pro Series Gains a WiFi 6 Option

- 4x more client devices and 100% higher speed per router and satellite unit compared with the previous generation

- Tri-band 12-stream WiFi 6, 4 streams on 2.4GHz and 8 streams on 5GHz. Each unit delivers up to 6Gbps of data throughput

- Works with the latest iOS and Android WiFi 6 mobile devices and backward-compatible with WiFi 4 (IEEE 802.11N) and WiFi 5 (IEEE 802.11AC) standards

- Includes one 2.5G Ethernet port for multi-gig wired network connectivity per node. Ideal when connected to NETGEAR multi-gig Ethernet switches

1-Year Insight subscription included with Orbi Pro WiFi 6

Instant discovery and setup of your Orbi Pro WiFi 6

Remote monitoring and management of your Orbi Pro WiFi 6 through the Insight app

- Single pane-of-glass multi-device, multi-network, and multi-site remote monitoring and notifications

SXK80-100NAS in the USA - $769.99



SXK80-100EUS in Continental Europe and the UK  869.99, £799.99.

SXK80B3-100NAS in the USA - $1099.99



SXK80B3-100EUS in Continental Europe and the UK  1,189.99 / £1,099.99



SXK80B4-100NAS in the USA - $1489.99



SXK80B4-100EUS in Continental Europe and the UK  1,499.99 / £1,379.99



SXS80-100NAS in the USA - $419.99



SXS80-100EUS in Continental Europe and the UK  489.99, £449.99