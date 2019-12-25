New 2nd Gen. Intel Xeon Scalable Processors Arrive To Boost Price/Performance Metrics

- Industry-leading frequencies for high-performance usages: New Intel Xeon Gold 6200 processors deliver up to 4.5 GHz processor frequency with Intel Turbo Boost Technology and up to 33% more processor cache, offering customers breakthrough performance for frequency-fueled workloads.

- Enhanced performance for mainstream usages: New Intel Xeon Gold 6200R and 5200R processors deliver built-in value through a combination of higher base and Intel Turbo Boost Technology frequencies, in addition to increased processor cache.

- Increased value and capability for entry-level, edge, networking and IoT usages: New Intel Xeon Gold 6200U, Silver 4200R, Sliver 4210T and Bronze 3200R processors deliver increased value for single-socket entry-level servers, as well as edge, networking and internet of things (IoT) usages.



2nd Gen Xeon Scalable SKU Stack

today announced the addition of new performance and performance-per-dollar-optimized processors to theplatform, the industrys most widely deployed server platform with more than 30 million units sold. The addition of these new processors targets the majority of Intels mainstream Xeon Scalable customers across cloud, network and edge. With broad availability starting today from leading OxMs, these new 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors reinforce Intels data center leadership by providing greater performance and performance-per-dollar choices for customers.Intels data-centric platforms offer the broadest market coverage of any server processor platform - from the cloud, through the network, to the intelligent edge, said Lisa Spelman, corporate vice president and general manager of the Xeon and Memory Group within Intels Data Platform Group. Working closely with our customers, we are delivering these new server processors to address their performance and pricing needs across a broad range of markets and workloads.The new 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Gold processors deliver an average of 1.36-times higher performance1 and 1.42-times better performance-per-dollar1 compared with the 1st Gen Intel Xeon Gold processors.To deliver this level of performance and value, Intel has optimized these new server processors in several areas, including adding more cores, increasing cache sizes or by boosting processor frequency. The new processors  labeled with an R, T or U suffix  are designed for dual- and single-socket mainstream and entry-level server systems. The addition of more cores and increased cache in these processors are targeted at workloads where capacity-per-server is critical, such as virtualized clouds, hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) and network function virtualization (NFV).Intel also announced today two new processors (Intel Xeon Gold 6256 and 6250) that feature the industrys highest server processor frequency, delivering a base and turbo frequency up to 3.9 GHz and 4.5 GHz, respectively. These high-frequency processors are optimized for workloads that scale with clock frequency, such as financial trading, simulation and modeling, high-performance computing, and databases.The new 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors target three broad customer use cases:Intels broad ecosystem partners are taking advantage of the additional Xeon Scalable processor value now. Hundreds of systems featuring the new 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors are offered through leading OEMs and ODMs. Systems are available today, with more in the coming weeks.With these new processors, Intel continues to reinforce its data center leadership by delivering the performance and value customers require. The 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors support the broadest market coverage of any server processor platform. Todays Intel Xeon Scalable processors remain the only mainstream server processor with built-in artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration, with Intel DL Boost technology and with support for Intel® Optane persistent memory, which offers a large and persistent memory tier at affordable costs.[1]