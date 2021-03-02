New AOC V4 Series Monitors Offer Adaptive Sync QHD/UHD IPS Panels From £159



AOC V4 series: versatile, affordable and with a great design

Display specialistlaunches a new monitor line  the offering QHD and UHD resolutions with panel sizes of 23.8 (60.5 cm), 27 (68.6 cm) and up to 31.5 (80 cm). With a simple yet attractive 3-side frameless design, these models are great candidates for budget-conscious home users with an eye for design. All displays are equipped with IPS panels for vivid and natural colour reproduction. The 75 Hz refresh rate of the QHD models makes motion 25% smoother than regular 60 Hz monitors. Additionally, Adaptive-Sync support in all models eliminates tear and stutter when the framerate varies, which makes these monitors a great fit for casual gamers. With all these features, the V4 series is a perfect all-rounder for both working from home and entertainment purposes.AOCs V4 series combines image quality, versatility and attractive design with a great price. Built to be future proof, all four displays employ QHD (2560 x 1440) or 4K/UHD resolution (3840 x 2160) panels, a significant upgrade from the commonly established Full HD standard. The V4 series models are also equipped with flat IPS panels, which are great for productivity work such as spreadsheets, drawing, graphic design, photo editing etc. thanks to their accurate colour reproduction and wide viewing angles (178/178°), which dramatically reduce the horizontal/vertical colour shift and further improve the user experience.The V4 monitors versatility also extends to the wide connectivity options, including a DisplayPort for connecting desktop/laptop PCs, HDMI ports suitable for streaming sticks, gaming consoles or any other HDMI-using device.The stand allows tilt adjustment, while the 100x100 VESA mount option enables alternative installations with wall or desk mounts, such as AOCS AS110 or AD100, for full ergonomic flexibility. All V4 models are also equipped with two 2 W speakers.The U27V4EA comes with a 4K Ultra HD panel, resulting in an impressive 163 pixels per inch on its 27 display, for extra sharp text and images and an increased screen real estate for a variety of applications. The U27V4EA also has a higher peak brightness of 350 nits, making it usable even in brightly lit environments. Like its QHD siblings, this 4K model has a 4 ms GtG response time and Adaptive-Sync support to eliminate stutter and tearing, making it a great 4K display choice for casual gamers, too.The Q24V4EA (23.8), Q27V4EA (27) and Q32V4 (31.5) feature IPS panels running at QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) at a 75 Hz refresh rate as well as 4 ms GtG response time. The Low Blue Light mode and FlickerFree technology reduce eye fatigue for comfortable usage for hours on end.The AOC Q24V4EA, Q27V4EA, Q32V4 and U27V4EA will be available from April 2021 at an RRP of £159, £209, £229 and £289, respectively.