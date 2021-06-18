New CORSAIR H55 RGB, H100 RGB, and H150 RGB Coolers Announced

Press Release
CORSAIR announced the launch of three new all-in-one liquid CPU coolers: the H55 RGB, H100 RGB, and H150 RGB. Available in radiator sizes of 120mm, 240mm, and 360mm respectively, and equipped with CORSAIR SP120 RGB ELITE fans with AirGuide technology, the H55 RGB, H100 RGB, and H150 RGB combine low-noise performance cooling with an abundance of vivid, motherboard-controlled RGB lighting at an attractive price. All three coolers are compatible with nearly all modern Intel and AMD CPUs and are backed by a three-year warranty for long-lasting peace of mind.
CORSAIR H55 RGB, H100 RGB, and H150 RGB all-in-one liquid coolers offer everything you need to keep your CPU running at peak performance, including fans, coolant, and radiator, in a single closed loop thats easy to install and maintain. The multiple radiator sizes offered to ensure that youll find a cooler that will fit your case or style of build. Each cooler is equipped with one, two, or three SP120 RGB ELITE fans, running up to 1,500 RPM with AirGuide technology for concentrated airflow and improved low-noise performance. A thermally optimized copper cold plate and low-noise pump ensure quiet yet efficient cooling.
Sychronizable RGB Lighting
With 13 bright, individually addressable RGB LEDs on the pump head and eight per fan, the dynamic lighting produced by the H55 RGB, H100 RGB, and H150 RGB instantly turn your system into a rich display of customizable color. With flexible +5V ARGB support, you can control your coolers lighting via compatible motherboards and their software, such as ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, and GIGABYTE RGB Fusion.
Ease of Installation
The CORSAIR H55 RGB, H100 RGB, and H150 RGB come with a modular, tool-free mounting bracket for quick and easy installation on all modern CPU sockets, including LGA 1200,115X, 2066, and AM4, with pre-applied thermal material. Whether youre building a new PC or upgrading a system to liquid cooling, the H55 RGB, H100 RGB, and H150 RGB offer great cooling while you sit back and enjoy the light show.
Availability
CORSAIR H55 RGB, H100 RGB, and H150 RGB All-in-One Liquid CPU Coolers are available immediately from the CORSAIR network of authorized retailers and distributors in select regions.
