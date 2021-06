New CORSAIR H55 RGB, H100 RGB, and H150 RGB Coolers Announced

CORSAIR H55 RGB, H100 RGB, and H150 RGB all-in-one liquid coolers offer everything you need to keep your CPU running at peak performance, including fans, coolant, and radiator, in a single closed loop that’s easy to install and maintain. The multiple radiator sizes offered to ensure that you’ll find a cooler that will fit your case or style of build. Each cooler is equipped with one, two, or three SP120 RGB ELITE fans, running up to 1,500 RPM with AirGuide technology for concentrated airflow and improved low-noise performance. A thermally optimized copper cold plate and low-noise pump ensure quiet yet efficient cooling.With 13 bright, individually addressable RGB LEDs on the pump head and eight per fan, the dynamic lighting produced by the H55 RGB, H100 RGB, and H150 RGB instantly turn your system into a rich display of customizable color. With flexible +5V ARGB support, you can control your cooler’s lighting via compatible motherboards and their software, such as ASUS Aura Sync MSI Mystic Light , and GIGABYTE RGB Fusion The CORSAIR H55 RGB, H100 RGB, and H150 RGB come with a modular, tool-free mounting bracket for quick and easy installation on all modern CPU sockets, including LGA 1200,115X, 2066, and AM4, with pre-applied thermal material. Whether you’re building a new PC or upgrading a system to liquid cooling, the H55 RGB, H100 RGB, and H150 RGB offer great cooling while you sit back and enjoy the light show.CORSAIR H55 RGB, H100 RGB, and H150 RGB All-in-One Liquid CPU Coolers are available immediately from the CORSAIR network of authorized retailers and distributors in select regions.