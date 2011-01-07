New CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS Gaming Headset Launched

CORSAIR today launched the new CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS Gaming Headset, offering gamers industry-leading SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology, an exceedingly comfortable new design, durable construction, and refined style.
Check out our review of the new CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS gaming headset.
Convenient Wireless Connectivity
Multiple connection options make the CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS a great choice for both PC and console gamers. Connecting to your PC using CORSAIR SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology, the HS80 RGB WIRELESS boasts 24bit audio along with a strong, unwavering signal that lets you play completely untethered from anywhere in the room with a range of up to 60ft. For unrivaled convenience, connect up to three SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS-compatible CORSAIR devices headset, keyboard, and mouse with a single USB receiver, making a fully wireless setup easy, simple, and hassle-free.
High-Fidelity Gaming Audio
If youre looking for the highest quality sound, plug in via USB to enable true high-fidelity 24bit/96kHz audio and hear the minute details in games, films, or music that youve been missing. The CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS also connects to PS5 / PS4 consoles with the included USB wireless adapter, and is fully compatible with PS5s Tempest 3D AudioTech for couch-ready high-quality gaming audio.
Long-Lasting Performance and Comfort
A new floating headband design offers a stress-free listening experience, paired with memory foam ear pads for comfort that lasts all day with 20 hours of wireless battery life to match. The HS80 RGB WIRELESS is durably constructed, featuring a modern new design thats reinforced by lightweight aluminium.
Gaming Advantage
With Dolby Atmos on PC, the CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS delivers precise spatial audio, placing sounds three-dimensionally to help you pinpoint the opposition or immerse yourself in the mix. Complementing this captivating listening experience, a broadcast-grade omnidirectional microphone picks up your voice with the utmost clarity, ensuring reliable communication with your teammates. With a comfortable and modern design, robust wireless that gamers can rely on, and multi-platform support, the HS80 RGB WIRELESS is what winning sounds like.
Pricing and Availability
The new CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS gaming headset is now available in CORSAIR.com and partner resellers worldwide for $149.99/£139.99 MSRP.
Now available at the official CORSAIR stores in Amazon US and Amazon UK.