New Fractal Focus 2 Chassis Introduced

- Innovative interior layout for optimal airflow and an enjoyable building experience- Accommodates ATX / mATX / Mini ITX Motherboards- Solid construction with intuitive cable management options- Available both with and without ARGBThe Fractal Focus 2 features an innovative interior layout for optimal airflow. It comes with two 140mm Fractal Aspect fans (with or without RGB depending on version). The sleek and easy-to-clean front mesh acts as a dust filter while allowing high airflow. The Focus 2 supports up to six 120mm fans or four 140mm fans. The front supports radiator sizes up to 360mm or 280mm. The front I/O comes with two USB 3.0 ports and RGB button for the RGB version along with a USB-C port with an optional USB-C upgrade kit.Fractal did not reveal pricing yet. To learn more about the new Focus 2 cases, please visit the Fractal Design website