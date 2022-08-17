New Fractal Focus 2 Chassis Introduced

The new Fractal Focus 2 mid-tower cases offer a precise, straight-forward design which has been carefully engineered to leverage the airflow potential of the case. Its innovative approach to the interior layout creates an unobstructed flow throughout the case, making it enjoyable to build and upgrade in, while unlocking the ability to cool components directly. This performance-centric design helps to enable a smooth experience, allowing users to focus on what is important to them.
The Fractal Focus 2 is also adaptable and upgradeable, with available accessories including storage expansions and a USB-C upgrade kit. The Focus 2 is available in black and white colours, with or without RGB fans pre-installed, and a solid model without tempered glass side panel and RGB fans.
Fractal Focus 2 Features
- Innovative interior layout for optimal airflow and an enjoyable building experience
- Accommodates ATX / mATX / Mini ITX Motherboards
- Solid construction with intuitive cable management options
- Available both with and without ARGB
The Fractal Focus 2 features an innovative interior layout for optimal airflow. It comes with two 140mm Fractal Aspect fans (with or without RGB depending on version). The sleek and easy-to-clean front mesh acts as a dust filter while allowing high airflow. The Focus 2 supports up to six 120mm fans or four 140mm fans. The front supports radiator sizes up to 360mm or 280mm. The front I/O comes with two USB 3.0 ports and RGB button for the RGB version along with a USB-C port with an optional USB-C upgrade kit.
Fractal did not reveal pricing yet. To learn more about the new Focus 2 cases, please visit the Fractal Design website.