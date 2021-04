New G.SKILL Extreme Speed Memory Kits Up to DDR4-5333 for Intel Z590 Platform

Dedicated to developing ever-faster extreme overclocking memory, G.SKILL is pushing the 16GB (8GBx2) kit capacity to a blistering speed of. This demonstrates the remarkable memory overclocking support on the latest Intel Z590 platform, which has been validated on the ASUS ROG STRIX Z590-E GAMING WIFI, ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XIII APEX, and MSI MEG Z590I UNIFY motherboards with the latest Intel Core i9-11900K processor, see validation screenshot here In the pursuit of the tightest CL timing available at high memory frequencies, G.SKILL is launching a new specification running atwith an extremely efficient CL17-19-19-39 timing in 16GB (8GBx2), built with high-performance Samsung B-die ICs. Below is a screenshot showing the memory kit running on the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XIII APEX motherboard with the latest Intel Core i7-11700KF processor. See validation screenshot here For a more spacious 32GB (16GBx2) kit capacity, G.SKILL is also launching a high-speed memory kit atCL20 for the Intel Z590 platform. This high-speed memory kit is also validated on the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XIII APEX motherboard with the Intel Core i9-11900K processor in the screenshot validation here Completing this list of high-performance memory kit releases for the latest Intel Z590 platform is an ultra-high capacity memory kit of 64GB (32GBx2) at a speedyCL20. In the screenshot below, this colossal memory kit is validated on the ASUS ROG STRIX Z590-E GAMING WIFI motherboard with the Intel Core i7-11700KF processor. See validation screenshot here The new G.SKILL extreme high-speed memory specifications will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners in Q2 2021. For a list of specifications, please see the table below.