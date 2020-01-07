New Gaming Peripherals Announced by EVGA
9.02.2021 - Introducing the EVGA Z20/Z15 Series Gaming Keyboards, and X20/X17/X15 Gaming Mice. The Z20/Z15 Keyboard is powered by a 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 core microprocessor to support a 4K Hz report rate. Offering the most advanced gaming keyboard experience, 4K Hz is 4x more responsive and inputs can be more precise. Five dedicated and programmable Macro E keys, customizable via the UNLEASH RGB Software. Dedicated volume wheel and media keys give you full control at your fingertips.
The EVGA Z20 Elite Keyboard brilliantly outshines the competition with fully-customizable Per-Key RGB LEDs, with left & right edge RGB Light bar customization to fit any color scheme. The Z20 Elite LED backlighting can be configured via the EVGA UNLEASH RGB software, and multiple lighting effects can be instantly dimmed or brightened via the LED brightness function combination keys.
Gaming Keyboard Z Series
The Z20 keyboard features a ToF proximity sensor. Detecting user movement to trigger the system awake or to sleep. The Z20 keyboard is equipped with Light Strike LK Optical Mechanical switches with a low 1.5 mm travel to actuation, generating 25% faster response time compared to traditional mechanical switches. Featuring your choice of Linear or Clicky switches with N-key rollover to ensure that you get exactly the type of feedback and experience you want.
User-Swappable Switches: Hot swap sockets allow you to customize the feel of your Z15 RGB keyboard with Kailh's 3-pin mechanical switches. The Z15 RGB keyboard features your choice of Kailh Speed Silver Linear or Kailh Speed Bronze Clicky mechanical switches to ensure that you get exactly the type of feedback and experience you want.
EVGA X20/X17/X15 Gaming Mice
EVGA brings you the world's first triple sensor mice with dual LOD sensors, paired with a Pixart 3335 optical sensor on the X20 or Pixart 3389 on the X17. Most gaming mice use the mouse's primary sensor or an additional LOD to detect the lift-off distance, while the EVGA X20/17 uses a more advanced 3-Dimension Array Tech. This system uses a triple sensor algorithm to detect the position where you lift the mouse off a surface and put the mouse back down, achieving the shortest and most accurate lift-off distance.
EVGA's 3-Dimension Array Tech algorithm can detect within a minimum of 0.4 mm to a maximum of 3 mm from the mouse to the surface, dynamically adjusting the best power-off height. Customize the power-off height in different directions to achieve the most accurate gaming in the world with EVGA UNLEASH RGB software.
Super Low Friction PTFE Mouse Feet
Slick movement across any surface with mouse feet made from the purest, highest grade of PTFE.
EVGA Unleash RGB Software
Full control and customization with EVGA UNLEASH RGB Software. Customize button control and RGB lighting.
To learn more about the EVGA X Series Gaming Mice, visit this page.
For more information about the Z-series keyboards, visit this page.
