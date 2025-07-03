New Lexar ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD is A Game-Changer for Creators On-the-Go

Lexar unveiled the revolutionary Lexar ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD, designed for mobile content creators, videographers, and photographers who demand high-performance storage on the go.
Key Features
MagSafe Compatible Design: Easily attaches to MagSafe-compatible devices1
Cinematic Recording: Supports Apple ProRes (4K 60/120FPS) & Samsung Pro Video (8K 30FPS) direct recording to the drive1
Blazing-Fast Speeds: Up to 2000MB/s read/write for smooth transfers and editing2
Smart Auto Backup: The Lexar App enables seamless, automatic photo/video backup and expand phone storage
Rugged & Durable: IP65 dust & water resistant and 3-meter drop protection3
Wide Compatibility: Works with phones, laptops, tablets, cameras, and gaming consoles
The Lexar ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD offers read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s for quick file transfers and a smooth workflow. With built-in MagSafe compatibility, it easily attaches to iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro/Max, and Samsung S25. It supports Apple ProRes recording at 4K 60/120FPS and Samsung Pro Video at 8K 30FPS, allowing creators to bypass internal storage limitations for uninterrupted, high-quality recording directly to the drive.
Moreover, the Lexar App, compatible with all Lexar portable SSDs and works with both iOS and Android devices, makes it easy to extend phone storage with automatic photo and video backups.
With an IP65 rating, the Lexar ES5 drive is dust- and water-resistant and tested to survive drops from up to 3 meters. Its durable silicone design includes a cable organiser that doubles as a lanyard. It seamlessly attaches to your MacBook using the Magnetic Attraction Plate and is compatible with a wide range of deviceslaptops, smartphones, tablets, cameras, and game consolesmaking it an excellent complement to any digital setup.
To learn more about the Lexar ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD built for MagSafe, visit the Lexar website.