New Lexar ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD is A Game-Changer for Creators On-the-Go

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅03.07.2025 18:17:35
Press Release



Lexar unveiled the revolutionary Lexar ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD, designed for mobile content creators, videographers, and photographers who demand high-performance storage on the go.

Key Features
 MagSafe Compatible Design: Easily attaches to MagSafe-compatible devices1
 Cinematic Recording: Supports Apple ProRes (4K 60/120FPS) & Samsung Pro Video (8K 30FPS) direct recording to the drive1
 Blazing-Fast Speeds: Up to 2000MB/s read/write for smooth transfers and editing2
 Smart Auto Backup: The Lexar App enables seamless, automatic photo/video backup and expand phone storage
 Rugged & Durable: IP65 dust & water resistant and 3-meter drop protection3
 Wide Compatibility: Works with phones, laptops, tablets, cameras, and gaming consoles

The Lexar ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD offers read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s for quick file transfers and a smooth workflow. With built-in MagSafe compatibility, it easily attaches to iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro/Max, and Samsung S25. It supports Apple ProRes recording at 4K 60/120FPS and Samsung Pro Video at 8K 30FPS, allowing creators to bypass internal storage limitations for uninterrupted, high-quality recording directly to the drive.

Moreover, the Lexar App, compatible with all Lexar portable SSDs and works with both iOS and Android devices, makes it easy to extend phone storage with automatic photo and video backups.

With an IP65 rating, the Lexar ES5 drive is dust- and water-resistant and tested to survive drops from up to 3 meters. Its durable silicone design includes a cable organiser that doubles as a lanyard. It seamlessly attaches to your MacBook using the Magnetic Attraction Plate and is compatible with a wide range of deviceslaptops, smartphones, tablets, cameras, and game consolesmaking it an excellent complement to any digital setup.

To learn more about the Lexar ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD built for MagSafe, visit the Lexar website.

Assigned tags:
Lexar, Portable SSD, Storage

Recent Stories

« G.SKILL CAMM2 DDR5 Memory Module Demonstrates DDR5-10000 Overclock Speed on ASUS Z890 Motherboard · New Lexar ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD is A Game-Changer for Creators On-the-Go · HYTE x Gundam Wing Collection Unveiled »