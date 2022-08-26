New LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitors and UltraFine Monitors Unveiled at IFA 2022

LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its latest premium monitors at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany, including the new LG UltraGear 45GR95QE OLED gaming monitor - LGs first curved OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, the 45-inch model is designed for immersive gaming experiences, offering the visual performance, speed, and features serious gamers demand. LG also presented the UltraFine 32UQ890 Display Ergo AI designed for content creators.
LG UltraGear 45GR95QE OLED Gaming Monitor
In addition to being LGs first 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio and WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, the LG UltraGear 45GR95QE is also the companys first-ever display to combine a 45-inch screen size with an 800R curvature; a pairing that helps boost users sense of immersion. A genuine gaming powerhouse, the LG UltraGear 45GR95QE will be displayed at IFA 2022 along with LGs impressive LG UltraGear 48GQ900 OLED gaming monitor.
The LG 45GR95QE features 240Hz refresh rate and 0.1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time, the 45GR95QE provides 98.5 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, superior HDR10 performance and support for HDMI 2.1 including features such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and DisplayPort 1.4. Thanks to its large size, 21:9 aspect ratio, borderless design and 800R screen curvature, the new UltraGear helps transport users into their favorite PC or console games as few other monitors can. Whats more, it is also the ideal size for most desk setups and offers smooth multitasking with features such as Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP).
The UltraGear brands first curved OLED gaming monitor, the 45GR95QE delivers the same, stellar OLED picture quality as its predecessor (model 48GQ900) while adding an 800R curvature and LGs Anti-glare & Low Reflection coating. These key enhancements help to increase users sense of being in the game, enveloping them in the onscreen action and reducing annoying, visual distractions at the same time. LGs industry-leading OLED display technology also puts less strain on users eyes, which is especially helpful for those who enjoy losing themselves in long, uninterrupted gaming sessions.
UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (45GR95QE)
Display Type: OLED (AGLR)
Screen Size: 45-inch
Resolution: WQHD (3,440 x 1,440)
Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 98.5%
Contrast Ratio: 1,000,000:1
Refresh Rate: 240Hz
Response Time: 0.1ms GTG
Curvature: 800R
HDR: HDR10
Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 x2 / DisplayPort 1.4 x1 / USB 3.0 x1 Upstream x2 Downstream / 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)
Speaker: None
Remote Control: Yes
LG UltraFine 32UQ890 Display Ergo AI
LGs UltraFine Display Ergo AI is making its much-anticipated debut at IFA 2022. The groundbreaking LG 32UQ890 is the first LG monitor capable of automatically adjusting its position to ensure continued ergonomic comfort throughout the day. With a built-in camera leveraging advanced AI, the UltraFine Display Ergo AI can continuously analyze the posture of the user making subtle changes to screen height (0 ~ 160mm) and tilt (-20° ~ +20°) to prevent them from remaining in a single position for too long or from falling into poor posture over time. The LG UltraFine 32UQ890 has three ergonomics-enhancing modes: AI Motion, Continuous Motion and Periodic Motion. AI Motion, which will be demonstrated at LGs booth during IFA, tracks the users eye level and adjusts height and tilt whenever a change is detected.
LGs UltraFine Display Ergo AI sports a 31.5-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS display with 95 percent coverage of DCI-P3 and excellent HDR image reproduction. The combination of a premium, high-resolution screen and an articulated stand that can be intelligently adjusted by LGs AI technology, the 32UQ890 is a customized, comfort-enhancing workstation solution for busy professionals.
UltraFine Display Ergo AI (32UQ890)
Display Type: IPS
Screen Size: 31.5-inch
Resolution: UHD (3,840 x 2,160)
Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 95%
Contrast Ratio: 1,000:1
Refresh Rate: 60Hz
Response Time: 5ms GTG
Curvature: N/A
HDR: HDR10
Connectivity: HDMI x1 / DisplayPort 1.4 x1 / USB 3.0 x1 Upstream / 3pole H/P out
Speaker: 5W x2 (MaxxAudio)
Remote Control: Yes
LG at IFA 2022
LGs exhibition booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2022 from September 2-6 will give visitors the opportunity to experience the companys very latest consumer electronics innovations, including its new display solutions for productivity (Ergo) and entertainment/gaming (UltraGear).
