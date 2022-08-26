New LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitors and UltraFine Monitors Unveiled at IFA 2022

LG UltraGear 45GR95QE OLED Gaming Monitor

UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (45GR95QE)

Display Type: OLED (AGLR)

Screen Size: 45-inch

Resolution: WQHD (3,440 x 1,440)

Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 98.5%

Contrast Ratio: 1,000,000:1

Refresh Rate: 240Hz

Response Time: 0.1ms GTG

Curvature: 800R

HDR: HDR10

Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 x2 / DisplayPort 1.4 x1 / USB 3.0 x1 Upstream x2 Downstream / 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)

Speaker: None

Remote Control: Yes

LG UltraFine 32UQ890 Display Ergo AI

UltraFine Display Ergo AI (32UQ890)

Display Type: IPS

Screen Size: 31.5-inch

Resolution: UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 95%

Contrast Ratio: 1,000:1

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Response Time: 5ms GTG

Curvature: N/A

HDR: HDR10

Connectivity: HDMI x1 / DisplayPort 1.4 x1 / USB 3.0 x1 Upstream / 3pole H/P out

Speaker: 5W x2 (MaxxAudio)

Remote Control: Yes

LG at IFA 2022

LGs exhibition booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2022 from September 2-6 will give visitors the opportunity to experience the companys very latest consumer electronics innovations, including its new display solutions for productivity (Ergo) and entertainment/gaming (UltraGear).