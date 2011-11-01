New MSI Bravo 15 Powered with AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Processors Launched

MSI launches the upgraded all-AMD powered Bravo 15 gaming laptop to be equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000-H Series mobile processors and Radeon RX 5500M graphics. The MSI Bravo 15 is the brands first all-AMD-powered gaming laptop sporting an AMD Ryzen processor and AMD Radeon graphics. Last years MSI Bravo 15 and Bravo 17 comes equipped with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series APUs. MSI is yet to release an upgraded version of the Bravo 17.
Powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors
The new MSI Bravo 15 is equipped with cutting-edge 7nm technology AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Processors, which has a significant over 15% of improvement than the previous generations model. With the desktop-like performance upgrade, Bravo 15 has become one of the best choices for mainstream gaming users.
The new MSI Bravo 15 also comes with Radeon RX 5500M Graphics which is geared with Radeon Image Sharpening and Radeon Anti-Lag features. It not just enhanced the image detail but also shrink the input lag, which together takes your gaming experience to the next level.
Excellent Gaming Experience with Innovative Design
The new MSI Bravo 15 comes with an exclusive design Cooler Boost 5 thermal technology, brings the innovative thermal solution with 2 fans and 6 heat pipes. The redesigned heat pipe can generate more airflow that easily reduces the core temperature which ensures the ultimate gaming experience. The new chassis design with the 5mm thin-bezel display, the independent number-pad, backlit, and intuitive gamers hotkey meets all the needs of gamers.
Modern Standby for Longer Battery Life
To help users back to games faster, the new MSI Bravo 15 is the first gaming laptop that supports with modern standby feature. It ensures the user a quicker login and instant wake while balancing the system to process background tasks which to achieve a longer battery life.
MSI Bravo 15 Specifications
Model: Bravo 15-B5DX
Processor: Latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors
Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500M Graphics
Display: 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel
Memory: DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB
Storage Slot: 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4
Webcam: HD type ([email protected])
Communication: Gigabit Ethernet + Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 + Bluetooth v5.2
USB Ports: 1 x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-C/2 x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A/1 x USB2.0 Type-A
Keyboard: Red Backlit Gaming Keyboard
Audio: 2 x 2W Speakers/Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer/ High-Resolution Audio ready
Battery: 3-Cell
Video Output: 1x HDMI ([email protected])
Dimension: 359 (W) x 259 (D) x 24.9 (H) mm
Weight: 2.3 Kg
Learn more about the new MSI Bravo 15 gaming laptop at MSI.