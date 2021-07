New MSI Bravo 15 Powered with AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Processors Launched

MSI Bravo 15 Specifications

Model: Bravo 15-B5DX

Processor: Latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 5500M Graphics

Display: 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel

Memory: DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Storage Slot: 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4

Webcam: HD type (

Communication: Gigabit Ethernet + Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 + Bluetooth v5.2

USB Ports: 1 x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-C/2 x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A/1 x USB2.0 Type-A

Keyboard: Red Backlit Gaming Keyboard

Audio: 2 x 2W Speakers/Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer/ High-Resolution Audio ready

Battery: 3-Cell

Video Output: 1x HDMI (

Dimension: 359 (W) x 259 (D) x 24.9 (H) mm

The new MSI Bravo 15 is equipped with cutting-edge 7nm technology AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Processors, which has a significant over 15% of improvement than the previous generation’s model. With the desktop-like performance upgrade, Bravo 15 has become one of the best choices for mainstream gaming users.The new MSI Bravo 15 also comes with Radeon RX 5500M Graphics which is geared with Radeon Image Sharpening and Radeon Anti-Lag features. It not just enhanced the image detail but also shrink the input lag, which together takes your gaming experience to the next level.The new MSI Bravo 15 comes with an exclusive design Cooler Boost 5 thermal technology, brings the innovative thermal solution with 2 fans and 6 heat pipes. The redesigned heat pipe can generate more airflow that easily reduces the core temperature which ensures the ultimate gaming experience. The new chassis design with the 5mm thin-bezel display, the independent number-pad, backlit, and intuitive gamer’s hotkey meets all the needs of gamers.To help users back to games faster, the new MSI Bravo 15 is the first gaming laptop that supports with modern standby feature. It ensures the user a quicker login and instant wake while balancing the system to process background tasks which to achieve a longer battery life.Learn more about the new MSI Bravo 15 gaming laptop at MSI