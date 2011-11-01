New MSI MAG Infinite S3 Gaming PC Unveiled

MSI presents the all-new MAG Infinite S3 gaming PC packed with an 11th generation Intel Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, delivering high-performance gaming. The new MAG Infinite S3 features a new and exquisite chassis design with a half window, half mesh side panel for viewing pleasure and cooling. The MAG Infinite S3s front panel also gets a new look with a larger intake and RGB lighting powered by MSI Mystic Light.
The MSI MAG Infinite S3 is equipped with up to an Intel Core i7-11700 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. It uses an Intel H510 motherboard with two DDR4 DIMM slots capable of supporting up to 64GB of memory. It has a slot for a single M.2 SSD drive and bays to support one 3.5 HDD and two 2.5 SSDs. The MAG Infinite S3 comes fitted with the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6E solution for fast wireless networking.
Key Features
Windows 10 HOME ADVANCED
Up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11700 processor with DDR4 memory
Up to MSI GeForce RTX 3070 graphic cards
M.2 SSD - Up to 3300MB/s transmission speed, load your games in seconds
Easy to upgrade - designed to upgrade your components with ease.
New and improved airflow design to keep them at peak performance
See-through side panel, choose your personal style
Mystic Light RGB LED design to customize your Gaming PC
USB Type C with reversible design
New and Unique Design
Designed with stylish buttons and sharp lines, the MSI MAG Infinite S3 adds attractive visual expressions to its high performance. At its front panel, it has larger ventilation for massive air intake. The RGB lighting also creates a brilliant look. It features a tempered glass side panel that lets users showcase the interior of their gaming setup.
Latest Connectivity
As for connectivity, the MSI MAG Infinite S3 is equipped with the latest 802.11ax standard, which brings you up to 6x faster speed, and the latency is 75% lower compared to Wi-Fi 5. Wi-Fi 6E uses frequencies in the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands and extends to the 6 GHz band. Higher performance and more efficient operation can empower users to achieve the ultimate gaming domination.
MSI Mystic Light
The MAG Infinite S3 shines with MSI Mystic Light, which offers customizable RGB. You can change the colour and the lighting effects through MSI Mystic Light. With MSI Mystic Light, you can add style to your whole gaming setup to enjoy a truly immersive experience.
Availability
Product availability varies by region. Learn more about the MAG Infinite S3 at MSI.com