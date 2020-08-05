New NETGEAR Cloud Managed WiFi 6 APs Now Available For The 'Ultimate Business WIFI'

WAX610



- Ideal in moderate to high density client device environments such as offices, schools, hotels, restaurants, hospitals and medical centers.

- Provides enterprise-grade WiFi network security with WPA3.

- Supports Insight Remote Cloud Management, the perfect choice for managed service providers and integrators who must offer their customers the latest feature rich WLAN technology with little overhead and minimum IT cost.

- Works seamlessly with NETGEAR Insight managed switches, routers and network storage.

- Also compatible with previous generation WiFi client devices and Access Points (WiFi 5 (802.11ac) or WiFi 4 (802.11n)).



- Complements the WAX610 for use in outdoor settings.

- Designed to provide advanced WiFi connectivity in harsh environments including prolonged exposure to sunlight, cold, frost, snow, rainfall, hail and humidity.

- Rated IP55 which supports continued operation in adverse weather conditions with temperatures that range from -20C to 60C.

- Ideally suited for construction sites, loading docks, school playgrounds and restaurants with outside dining.



Unprecedented WiFi Security for Businesses



Small and medium organisations are now able to provide enterprise-level security without the enterprise cost. The Insight remote management solution helps with easy configuration and maintaining the security of the network.



- WPA3 for the highest level of WiFi connection security



- Eight separate wireless networks (SSIDs) can be used for administration, employees, customers or guests and IoT devices (WiFi surveillance cameras, thermostats, door locks and sensors) with separate and secure VLANs



- Dynamic VLAN per RADIUS user assignment, a feature specially designed for businesses who use RADIUS to efficiently manage user accounts and access



NETGEAR Insight Remote Cloud Management Solution



Unique and advanced features in the Insight Managed devices include:



- Instant discovery and setup of your Insight Managed Wireless Access Points

- Centralised configuration of wireless networks, SSID, WiFi security and roaming policies and VLAN tie-ins with switches, ports and PoE, for efficient and secure networks

- Remote monitoring and simplified ongoing firmware management of your Insight Managed devices (WiFi, switches, routers, NAS) with performance dashboards, alerts and troubleshooting features including remote reboot

- Single pane-of-glass multi-device, multi-network, multi-site and multi-tenancy remote monitoring and notifications



WAX610-100NAS in the UK for £174.99



WAX610-100EUS in Continental Europe for 189.99 and US at $179.99

WAX610Y-100NAS in the UK for £249.99



WAX610Y-100EUS in Continental Europe for 269.99 and the US at $249.99