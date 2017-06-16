New Razer Blade 17 and Blade 15 Base Model with 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPUs Announced

Razer announces the new Razer Blade 17 and Blade 15 Base Model laptops, now equipped with the latest 11th generation Intel Core H-Series processors along with faster storage and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. The all-new Razer Blade 17 can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9-11900H 8-core, 16-thread processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop graphics. Display options include a 17.3-inch 4K 120Hz touchscreen display or a swift 17.3-inch 360Hz 1080p gaming display.
The new Razer Blade 17 comes with the new anti-fingerprint resistive coating that reduces the smudges and imprints on the exterior chassis. The Blade 17 also features faster NVMe SSDs, Wi-Fi 6E, 32GB of DDR4 memory, and immersive THX Spatial Audio. The Razer Blade 15 Base Model returns to the spotlight with 11th generation Intel Core H-Series processor options.
Consistent EvolutionThe Razer Blade 17 sports an improved Full HD 1080p webcam, providing true clarity for any need. It also doubles the number of dedicated microphones from two to four, making video calls a breeze, and houses four upward-firing speakers for fully immersive gaming. The highly praised Razer Blade vapor chamber and touchpad also see further developments, the latter in the form of improved palm rejection, preventing accidental cursor movements while typing. The improved vapor chamber provides an even more efficient heat dispersion process to further prevent high temperatures on the system, cementing the Blade 17s claim to be a true desktop replacement with its ability to accomplish any task thrown at it with ease.
The Razer Blade 17 is rounded out with all the tried-and-true Razer features that Razer fans can expect in a Blade, including per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting, immersive THX Spatial Audio for a dynamic sound that adds to the realism of any gaming or entertainment experience, and an abundant offering of ports to eliminate unnecessary dongles, including an SD card reader and USB-C power delivery.
Pricing and Availability
The all-new Razer Blade 17 with 11th Generation Intel Core H-series processors starts at US$2,399.99, now available for pre-order at Razer.com and select retail partners.
The all-new Razer Blade 15 Base Model with 11th Generation Intel Core H-Series processors starts at US$1,799.99.