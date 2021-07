New Razer Blade 17 and Blade 15 Base Model with 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPUs Announced

Consistent Evolution

The Razer Blade 17 sports an improved Full HD 1080p webcam, providing true clarity for any need. It also doubles the number of dedicated microphones from two to four, making video calls a breeze, and houses four upward-firing speakers for fully immersive gaming. The highly praised Razer Blade vapor chamber and touchpad also see further developments, the latter in the form of improved palm rejection, preventing accidental cursor movements while typing. The improved vapor chamber provides an even more efficient heat dispersion process to further prevent high temperatures on the system, cementing the Blade 17s claim to be a true desktop replacement with its ability to accomplish any task thrown at it with ease.The Razer Blade 17 is rounded out with all the tried-and-true Razer features that Razer fans can expect in a Blade, including per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting, immersive THX Spatial Audio for a dynamic sound that adds to the realism of any gaming or entertainment experience, and an abundant offering of ports to eliminate unnecessary dongles, including an SD card reader and USB-C power delivery.The all-new Razer Blade 17 with 11th Generation Intel Core H-series processors starts at US$2,399.99, now available for pre-order at Razer.com and select retail partners.The all-new Razer Blade 15 Base Model with 11th Generation Intel Core H-Series processors starts at US$1,799.99.