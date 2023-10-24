Newcomers APNX Debut C1 PC Gaming Case

Advanced Performance Nexus (APNX), a new player in the computer components market, has marked its first milestone with the global release of its debut flagship design. The C1 Gaming Chassis represents just the starting point in a series of products developed by the newcomer that's venturing deep into the highly competitive PC cooling segment.
APNX may be an unfamiliar name but they're anything but novices in the scene. The brand is taking its place among a cohort of teams spread across Taiwan and Europe with over 20 years of experience creating and selling products in the gaming and PC hardware space. APNX is one of the first offspring of this nine-brand group collectively known as Pro Gamersware, and benefits from the combined resources, expertise, and investment in the genesis of its first line of products. You may recognise noblechairs, Endgame Gear and Kolink from among this group, a trio who have become mainstays of the UK component and accessory market.
"This launch is a historical moment for me and I think many of the people in our team," said Tony Lin, CEO of APNX. "We have been in this industry for decades and APNX is our first chance to collaborate and put everything weve learned into a single brand. So far the series has exceeded everyones expectations."
Introducing the APNX C1: 'Reliable Performance, Economical Elegance'
The C1 case for motherboards up to ATX form factors offers excellence right out of the box without the need for extras that would balloon your budget, but it does take a few interesting liberties with conventional design. One aspect is the fans: four 30mm-thick APNX FP1 fans come pre-installed in the case, delivering a boost to thermals without buying separate aftermarket models. The fan frames are an extra 5mm thick over standard 25mm-thick case fans, adding a little extra depth to allow for wider fan blades which in turn push air more efficiently. In APNXs tests, the performance boost in airflow was anywhere between 30-50% over 25mm versions.
Perforated front, side and top panels eschew the recent trend of tempered glass hegemony, helping the case achieve its potential in thermal performance and cooling configuration flexibility. Robust water cooling support includes positions for up to two 360mm radiators and 11 fan slots, while ample clearance for even the biggest graphics cards is augmented by an optional GPU card holder and riser cable kit (sold separately) for keeping chunkier cards aloft and on display.
A removable cable management side bar on the motherboard backplate meanwhile will help to funnel and hide your cables for the cleanest system build possible. When removed it opens up a bracket for additional fan or radiator options, offering a further boost to cooling performance over the stock configuration.
The C1s curved edges, smooth finish and toolless panelling make for a comfortable building experience regardless of how you want to build in it.
Other features include:
8mm chassis thickness made of SGCC and SECC steel
I/O panel ports: 2x USB 3.0 type-A, 1x USB 3.0 type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack
Two removable dust filters - one behind the front panel, and the other under the case
Rubber grommets and velcro straps for cable management
GPU Card Kit provides a card holder and riser cable (sold separately)
Support for up-to three 2.5"/3.5" HDDs
Side panel window
At launch the case is priced from £139.98 (inc. V.A.T.). Colour options include black, white, or a special grade ChromaFlare blue/purple finish.
Technical Specifications
Model:- C1
Case Type:- Mid Tower
Colours:- Black, White, ChromaFlair
Body Material:- SGCC
Front Panel Material:- SECC
Steel Thickness:- 0.8mm
Motherboards:- ATX/Micro ATX/mini-ITX
Case Dimensions (Internal):- 230 x 477 x 440 mm (W x H x D)
Case Dimensions (Overall):- 230 x 502 x 464 mm (W x H x D)
3.5 Drive Bays:- 3 Max. (3 x 3.5"/2.5")
2.5 Drive Bays:- 3 Max. (3 x 2.5"/3.5")
Expansion Slots:- 7
GPU Clearance:- Supports GPU up to 395mm
CPU Cooler Clearance:- Supports CPU cooler up to 166mm
Air Cooling:
- Front: 120mm x 3 or 140mm x 3 (Max.); (140mm ARGB Fan x 3 included)
- Top: 120mm x 3 or 140mm x 2 (Max.)
- Side: 120mm x 3 (Max.)
- Rear: 120mm x 1 (Max.); (120mm ARGB Fan x 1 included)
- CPU: 120mm x 1 (Max.)
Liquid Cooling:
- Top: 120/240/280/360mm Radiator (Optional)
- Side: 120/240/360mm Radiator (Optional)
- Rear: 120mm Radiator (Optional)
I/O Ports:- USB3.0 x 2 | USB C x 1 | HD Audio & Mic.
Internal Cable Management Depth:- 40mm
Power Supply:- ATX PSU (Including cables, up to 270mm) (Optional)
Availability may vary by region. UK consumers can view and order a full range of APNX debut products at OverclockersUK, including the stunning ChromaFlare colourway variant.
A Broad Autumn Launch Lineup
Launching alongside the C1 case are the FP1 and FP2 case fans. Both utilise the 30mm-thick design, yet the latter also incorporates a premium steel plate frame and alternative reverse flow blades to maintain a sleek look even if your cooling requirements are unconventional. Recessed screw hole reduce the fans' effective thickness by 3mm when considering screw length for mounting alongside radiators, helping to improve compatibility with current products on the market.
Finally, APNX's AP1-V air tower cooler will also be arriving in the coming weeks. The AP1-V boasts a 5-heatpipe direct-touch design cased inside a professional-grade aluminium alloy frame, rated for 245W TDP to handle heavy workloads compared to its size. It's available to pre-order in white or black for £49.99 (inc. V.A.T.).
More detailed information on APNX's debut and future products, including technical specs and region availability, can be found at apnx.com.