Newcomers APNX Debut C1 PC Gaming Case

 8mm chassis thickness made of SGCC and SECC steel

 I/O panel ports: 2x USB 3.0 type-A, 1x USB 3.0 type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack

 Two removable dust filters - one behind the front panel, and the other under the case

 Rubber grommets and velcro straps for cable management

 GPU Card Kit provides a card holder and riser cable (sold separately)

 Support for up-to three 2.5"/3.5" HDDs

 Side panel window

Model:- C1

Case Type:- Mid Tower

Colours:- Black, White, ChromaFlair

Body Material:- SGCC

Front Panel Material:- SECC

Steel Thickness:- 0.8mm



Motherboards:- ATX/Micro ATX/mini-ITX

Case Dimensions (Internal):- 230 x 477 x 440 mm (W x H x D)

Case Dimensions (Overall):- 230 x 502 x 464 mm (W x H x D)



3.5 Drive Bays:- 3 Max. (3 x 3.5"/2.5")

2.5 Drive Bays:- 3 Max. (3 x 2.5"/3.5")

Expansion Slots:- 7

GPU Clearance:- Supports GPU up to 395mm

CPU Cooler Clearance:- Supports CPU cooler up to 166mm

Air Cooling:

- Front: 120mm x 3 or 140mm x 3 (Max.); (140mm ARGB Fan x 3 included)

- Top: 120mm x 3 or 140mm x 2 (Max.)

- Side: 120mm x 3 (Max.)

- Rear: 120mm x 1 (Max.); (120mm ARGB Fan x 1 included)

- CPU: 120mm x 1 (Max.)



Liquid Cooling:

- Top: 120/240/280/360mm Radiator (Optional)

- Side: 120/240/360mm Radiator (Optional)

- Rear: 120mm Radiator (Optional)



I/O Ports:- USB3.0 x 2 | USB C x 1 | HD Audio & Mic.

Internal Cable Management Depth:- 40mm

Power Supply:- ATX PSU (Including cables, up to 270mm) (Optional)