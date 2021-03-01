Newegg Fights Off Bots and Scalpers with the Newegg Shuffle System

Newegg recently rolled out the Newegg Shuffle, a drawing system that levels the playing field to fairly allocate in-demand products to everyday consumers. The Newegg Shuffle system aims to fight off bots and scalpers by randomly drawing buyers from a pool of customers giving everybody equal chances. Newegg will be putting up Shuffle events for in-demand products including NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards, AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards, and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S gaming consoles.
Recent industry-wide scarcity of certain products illuminated the need for Newegg to take a more aggressive stance to weed out bots and place everyone on equal footing, said Montaque Hou, Neweggs Chief Technology Officer. Our Newegg Shuffle is an important step forward in getting newly released, in-demand products into the hands of gamers and other end-users in the most equitable way possible.
How It WorksThe frequency of Newegg Shuffle events varies based on a number of factors, including demand, scarcity, and when inventory is received. New events can typically begin Monday through Friday between 9 am and 11 am PT. Customers visiting the Newegg Shuffle event page can choose the product(s) they want a chance at purchasing during the selection window. Newegg will draw customers at random and notify them via email so they can complete their transaction within the 3.5-hour buying window.
Newegg has also taken steps to eliminate users with multiple accounts, as well as ban IP addresses of anyone suspected of using auto-refresh, autoload, and crawler software to gain an unfair advantage.