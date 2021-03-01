Newegg Fights Off Bots and Scalpers with the Newegg Shuffle System

Press Release



Newegg recently rolled out the Newegg Shuffle, a drawing system that levels the playing field to fairly allocate in-demand products to everyday consumers. The Newegg Shuffle system aims to fight off bots and scalpers by randomly drawing buyers from a pool of customers giving everybody equal chances. Newegg will be putting up Shuffle events for in-demand products including NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards, AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards, and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S gaming consoles.

Recent industry-wide scarcity of certain products illuminated the need for Newegg to take a more aggressive stance to weed out bots and place everyone on equal footing, said Montaque Hou, Neweggs Chief Technology Officer. Our Newegg Shuffle is an important step forward in getting newly released, in-demand products into the hands of gamers and other end-users in the most equitable way possible.


How It Works

The frequency of Newegg Shuffle events varies based on a number of factors, including demand, scarcity, and when inventory is received. New events can typically begin Monday through Friday between 9 am and 11 am PT. Customers visiting the Newegg Shuffle event page can choose the product(s) they want a chance at purchasing during the selection window. Newegg will draw customers at random and notify them via email so they can complete their transaction within the 3.5-hour buying window.

Newegg has also taken steps to eliminate users with multiple accounts, as well as ban IP addresses of anyone suspected of using auto-refresh, autoload, and crawler software to gain an unfair advantage.

