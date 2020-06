Newegg Launches PC Builder Tool

“Newegg got its start nearly two decades ago selling components to tech enthusiasts, many of whom built their own computers long before home PC building caught on as a mainstream trend,” said Anthony Chow, Newegg’s Global CEO. “The Newegg PC Builder is a direct connection to our DIY roots, and we’re excited about empowering the next generation of home PC builders.”

Customize Preconfigured Builds

Build From Scratch

The Newegg PC Builder features three preconfigured PC builds categorized as the budget, mainstream, and enthusiast builds. Users can edit and customize these three pre-configured builds to fit their needs, preferences, and budget.The Newegg PC Builder allows users to build from scratch with its simple and easy-to-use web interface as shown in the image above. While users can choose to start at any component, starting with the CPU or motherboard is recommended. Choosing the rest of the components is easy as the tool automatically displays compatible models for each component which is sorted by customer ratings by default. In short, users would see the top-rated models first in the list. Hence, filters are also available giving users the typical Newegg shopping experience.Complete builds can be shared in the user’s social media channels so users can also ask for help and recommendations from friends.The Newegg PC Builder tool is now online at https://www.newegg.com/tools/custom-pc-builder/