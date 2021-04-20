Newegg Now Accepts Dogecoin As Official Payment Method

The excitement and momentum around cryptocurrency are undeniable, and the recent surge in Dogecoin value underscores the need to make it easier for customers to make purchases with this popular cryptocurrency. Were committed to making it easy for our customers to shop however works best for them, and that means letting them complete transactions with the payment method that suits them best. To that end, were happy to give Dogecoin fans an easy way to shop online for tech.



Statement from Andrew Choi, Sr. Brand Manager of Newegg

Buying with Dogecoin