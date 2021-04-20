Newegg Now Accepts Dogecoin As Official Payment Method

20.04.2021
Press Release



Newegg today celebrates #DogeDay by announcing that the company now accepts Dogecoin as an official payment method. Newegg has been quick to embrace the shift to cryptocurrency. In 2014, the company was the first major e-retailer to accept Bitcoin for purchases made on the Newegg platform. Similarly, Newegg is among the first to enable customers to pay with Dogecoin while shopping online.

The excitement and momentum around cryptocurrency are undeniable, and the recent surge in Dogecoin value underscores the need to make it easier for customers to make purchases with this popular cryptocurrency. Were committed to making it easy for our customers to shop however works best for them, and that means letting them complete transactions with the payment method that suits them best. To that end, were happy to give Dogecoin fans an easy way to shop online for tech.

Statement from Andrew Choi, Sr. Brand Manager of Newegg


Buying with Dogecoin

When completing an order on Newegg.com, customers who want to pay with Dogecoin simply click Edit in the payment section on the checkout page, then select BitPay. Customers can then complete their transactions using Dogecoin held in their digital wallet. Click here for full details about paying with BitPay on Newegg.com.



