Newegg Now Accepts Dogecoin As Official Payment Method

Newegg today celebrates #DogeDay by announcing that the company now accepts Dogecoin as an official payment method. Newegg has been quick to embrace the shift to cryptocurrency. In 2014, the company was the first major e-retailer to accept Bitcoin for purchases made on the Newegg platform. Similarly, Newegg is among the first to enable customers to pay with Dogecoin while shopping online.
The excitement and momentum around cryptocurrency are undeniable, and the recent surge in Dogecoin value underscores the need to make it easier for customers to make purchases with this popular cryptocurrency. Were committed to making it easy for our customers to shop however works best for them, and that means letting them complete transactions with the payment method that suits them best. To that end, were happy to give Dogecoin fans an easy way to shop online for tech.
Statement from Andrew Choi, Sr. Brand Manager of Newegg
