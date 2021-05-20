Newly Announced Phantom Abyss To Be Playable Day 1 On GeForce NOW

- Snowrunner (a day-and-date release on Steam, May 17)

- Siege Survival Gloria Victis (a day-and-date release on Steam, May 18)

- Just Die Already (a day-and-date release on Steam, May 20)

- 41 Hours (a day-and-date release on Steam, May 21)

- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (Steam, May 22; Epic Games Store version also supported)

- Bad North (Steam)

- Beyond Good & Evil (Ubisoft Connect)

- Chess Ultra (Steam)

- Groove Coaster (Steam)

- Hearts of Iron 2: Complete (Steam)

- Monster Prom (Steam)

- OneShot (Steam)

- Outlast 2 (Steam)

- Red Wings: Aces of the Sky (Steam)

- Space Invaders Extreme (Steam)

- Warlock: Master of the Arcane (Steam)

- WRC 8 Fia World Rally Championship (Epic Games Store

andhave just revealed, a title that aims to put a fresh spin on the dungeon-delving genre when it releases later this summer. They're taking a novel asynchronous multiplayer approach to the game that will be familiar to Dark Souls fans, and using more conventional action-adventure mechanics as you traverse procedurally-generated temples in search of relics hidden in trap-laden environments. And just like every other title with multiplayer, maintaining a huge player base from launch is key to medium-term success.It's perhaps no surprise therefore that Devolver andhave partnered to bring it to the cloud streaming platformon day one. GeForce NOW games can be played on the vast array of PC and MacOS hardware in the hands of gamers today so long as they have a stable broadband connection, as well as Android mobile devices and even Chromebooks. This flexibility not only adds to the potential player pool, but also means that quick 'drop-in' sessions can be a genuinely engaging mode of play throughout your day.First and third-person dungeon runners are relatively rare even in today's world of AA indie roguelikes, but each puts their own twist to the tale. In Phantom Abyss's case the Phantom is just that twist - ghostly runners representing the failed efforts of a previous challengers to the temple run who can lead your astray, or on failure drop you tools that may help you in your own run. These runners could be your Steam friends, or drawn from the playerbase at large.Early Access starts soon, with Twitch streams also firing up in the near future.--That's not the only GFN-based announcement NVIDIA made today.will be returning to the platform via Steam (where it will be sold from May 22nd) and the Epic Game Store, joining four new releasesas they launch (or have launched) this week. Twelve other titles - some relatively new, others positively retro - are also joining GFN this week to round out the tally to an even 17 that will be part of the service's library before the week closes.The full list is as follows:Phantom Abyss enters Steam Early Access this June, and you can wishlist it now. Learn more about GeForce NOW cloud gaming at https://www.nvidia.com/en-gb/geforce-now/