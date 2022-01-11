Next-Gen Intel Serpent Canyon NUC 12 Extreme Leaked Online

The Serpent Canyon Intel NUC 12 Extreme Kit boasts a plethora of ports at the rear but a neat and simplistic front I/O of just two USB ports and a USB-C port. The rear I/O has four USB 3.2 Type-A ports, Intel 2.5 GbE port, USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm audio, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayPort 2.0.The next-generation Serpent Canyon Intel NUC 12 Extreme appears to be smaller and more compact than the Beast Canyon Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit. Intel ditched the boxy mini-ITX PC-looking chassis and opted for a more console-like form factor - a signature of the standard Intel NUCs. It has a stand that allows for a vertical orientation  a somewhat space-saving solution looking at the size of the stand. Assuming both sides of the NUC kit's chassis have the mesh vents that can be seen on the right side, using the stand would be closing off those left side mesh vents.Intel is yet to officially announce the Serpent Canyon Intel NUC 12 Extreme Kit.