Next-Gen Razer Pro Series Peripherals For Productivity Launched

Razer introduces the next-generation Razer Pro series peripherals with industry-leading ergonomics, gaming-pedigree internals, and improved acoustics for productivity. The new Razer Productivity range features three new additions including the Razer Pro Click Mini mouse, Razer Pro Type Ultra keyboard, and the Razer Pro Glide XXL mouse mat.
The new Razer Pro peripherals are ideal for work, home office, or mobile peripherals for todays flexible workspaces. Combining industry-leading ergonomic designs with modern, sleek styling and high-performance gaming technologies, the Pro range delivers comfort, battery life, and precision to enable users to win at work.
Razer Pro Click Mini
The Razer Pro Click Mini features a compact form factor and is designed to easily fit into any bag. It suitable for everyday desktop and workstation use. Using silent, tactile switches, rated for up to 15 million clicks, the Pro Click Mini delivers maximum productivity with minimum sound for a distraction-free experience in the office, coffee shop, train, or at home.
The Pro Click Mini is connectable to up to three devices via Bluetooth and a fourth with the 2.4 GHz dongle. Using Razer HyperSpeed Technology via the supplied 2.4 GHz dongle, the Pro Click Mini delivers an industry-leading fast, reliable, and lag-free wireless connection to a desktop or laptop PC.
At the heart of the Pro Click Mini is the Razer 5G Advanced optical sensor, providing incredible accuracy, improving efficiency in tasks demanding precise control. The new Razer HyperScroll wheel can switch between Free-Spin and Tactile scrolling modes for quick and easy navigation of large documents and webpages, while the 4-way tilt-click function allows for easy horizontal scrolling and movement. With an additional 7 fully programmable buttons for ease of use in multiple applications, the Pro Click Mini is a versatile, capable mouse, perfect for the demands of modern office work.
Razer Pro Type Ultra Keyboard
Refined and improved through community feedback, the Razer Pro Type Ultra is the next generation of Razers Pro series of keyboards, bringing a quieter, more luxurious typing experience to the office space. With silent mechanical switches, rated for up to 80 million presses, the keycaps feature a soft-touch coating for all-day typing comfort. A plush leatherette wrist rest provides further support and eases potential wrist strain throughout the day.
With support for both Bluetooth and Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, the Razer Pro Type Ultra can be connected to 4 devices simultaneously, with a single button press easily switching between connected devices. With over 200 hours of battery life and in-use cable charging, the Pro Type Ultra is the ultimate productivity keyboard for the modern office.
Both the Pro Type Ultra and Pro Click Mini are supplied with the Razer Productivity Dongle, allowing users to connect both devices to a single dongle, freeing up an essential USB port but maintaining the fast, lag-free Razer HyperSpeed Wireless connection for both devices.
Razer Pro Glide XXL
Completing the new lineup of Razers productivity peripherals, the Razer Pro Glide XXL is a full desk width, soft mouse mat and the ideal companion to the Pro Click mouse. With a textured micro-weave surface, for highly accurate mouse tracking, bonded to a high-density rubber base layer, the Pro Glide XXL provides a cushioned surface across the width of the desk, to increase comfort and minimize fatigue. The Pro Glide XXL is the perfect complement surface for the Pro Click Mini and Pro Type Ultra, giving a defined, professional look to the workspace with increased mouse control and comfort.
Pricing and Availability
The Razer Pro Click Mini mouse and Razer Pro Glide XXL mouse mat are now available for $79.99 and $29.99 MSRP, respectively. The Razer Pro Type Ultra keyboard is expected to ship this Q4 2021 with an MSRP of $159.99.