Next-Gen Thrustmaster ESWAP Controller Series Announced For Xbox Series X/S

ESWAP X GREEN COLOR PACK and ESWAP X BLUE COLOR PACK:



Camo-inspired packs of modules for the ESWAP X PRO CONTROLLER, allowing users to expand their gaming comfort zone. Modules with new shapes and textures let gamers push their boundaries and take their gaming to the next level  with 7 modules, plus 2 additional mini-stick caps.



ESWAP X S5 NXG MINI-STICK MODULE:



Replacement next-generation mini-stick: start fresh if you lose or break your mini-stick module, or if youve gotten through its lifespan of millions of activations.



ESWAP X D4XB D-PAD MODULE:



Replacement D-pad: start fresh if you lose or break your D-pad module, or if youve gotten through its lifespan of millions of activations.



ESWAP T-CASE:[



The ESWAP T-Case hardshell carrying case rounds out the ecosystem, letting gamers safely transport their gamepad and modules wherever theyre going (gaming in different locations, taking part in LAN parties, or when moving house).





USA + CANADA ESWAP X + ecosystem - Preorder 10th November, Available 4th December



LATAM ESWAP X + ecosystem - Preorder 17th November, Available 10th December



EMEA ESWAP X + ecosystem - Preorder 17th November, Available 10th December



AUSTRALIA ESWAP X + ecosystem - Preorder 17th November, Available 10th December



ESWAP X PRO CONTROLLER: £149.99 / $159.99 / 169.99

ESWAP X GREEN COLOR PACK: £44.99 / $49.99 / 49.99

ESWAP X BLUE COLOR PACK: £44.99 / $49.99 / 49.99

ESWAP X S5 NXG MINI-STICK MODULE: £17.99 / $19.99 / 19.99

ESWAP X D4XB D-PAD MODULE: £17.99 / $19.99 / 19.99

ESWAP T-CASE: £17.99 / $19.99 / 19.99