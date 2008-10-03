Nintendo Switch OLED Model Now Available

Nintendo announces the availability of the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family of handheld consoles the Nintendo Switch OLED Model. The new OLED model sports a vibrant 7-inch OLED display with vivid colours and vibrant contrast compared to the standard model.
The Nintendo Switch OLED Model also features a wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, a new dock with wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. Players can easily expand storage space using microSDXC cards up to 2TB.
Just like the standard Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model allows players to play on the TV and share the detachable Joy-Con controllers for right-out-of-the-box multiplayer fun. And just like both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, with Nintendo Switch OLED Model, the system can be taken on the go to enjoy its play-anywhere versatility.
Pricing
The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is available in a White Set and Neon Blue/Neon Red colours. The new Nintendo Switch OLED Model is now available at Nintendo.com for US$349.99 MSRP. Coming soon at Amazon USA, now available for pre-order in Amazon UK for £309.99, in stock on October 13, 2021.