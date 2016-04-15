Nitro Concepts Announces New X1000 Transformers Edition Gaming Chairs

Today Nitro Concepts unveil their new product line with Hasbro. Transform your setup with the latest models from Nitro Concepts, in partnership with Hasbro, the Nitro Concepts X1000 Chair Transformers Editions! We present three new models to prove that thrones aren't just for Decepticons!
About the Nitro Concepts X1000 Chair
The ergonomically optimized shape of the X1000 with increased freedom of movement, combined with excellent material composition and breathable PU leather, enables fatigue-free work and maximum performance at the desk. Details such as lockable 3D armrests with embossed logos, smooth tilt mechanism, or adjustable backrests, along with a perfectly coordinated pillow set included, provide an absolute premium seating experience.
Nitro Concepts X1000 Chair - Transformers Autobots Edition
Roll out in style with the Autobots Edition. Featuring a black base with red and grey accents, on the front of the backrest youll find the leader of the Autobots himself, Optimus Prime. The classic Transformers logo is embroidered down the side, as well as Autobots on the front of the base. Stitched onto the headrest, you'll find the iconic Nitro Concepts flame logo. Spin the chair around and youll be greeted by the familiar insignia of the Autobots.
Nitro Concepts X1000 Chair - Transformers Decepticons Edition
Transform and rise up with the Decepticons Edition. Featuring a black base with purple and grey accents, on the front of the backrest the leader of the Decepticons, Megatron, makes his presence known. The classic Transformers logo is embroidered down the side, as well as Decepticons on the front of the base. Stitched onto the headrest, you'll find the iconic Nitro Concepts flame logo. On the back, is the menacing symbol of the Decepticons.
Nitro Concepts X1000 Chair - Transformers Optimus Prime Edition
Last up is a chair fit for a leader, the Optimus Prime Edition. Featuring Optimus Primes famous color scheme, this blue chair, with red and black accents, stands as proud as the Autobot himself. The front of the backrest has the Autobots insignia embroidered front and centre, as well as the Nitro Concepts flame logo on the headrest. Turn the chair around and know that Optimus Prime will always have your back. Keeping a watchful eye out for any Decepticon activity, Optimus Prime is embroidered on the back of the chair.
Pricing and Availability
The Nitro Concepts X1000 Chair Transformers Editions will be available from today at the price of £259.99 / 299,90 for pre-order/purchase. Available at Nitro Concepts and Overclockers UK.