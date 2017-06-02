noblechairs & Bethesda Ink Licensed Gaming Chair Partnership



"Bethesda is one of the industrys most respected and accomplished game studios in the world. A partnership with a global high-end gaming chair brand is a great match for those who want to play games in comfort. I'm looking forward to seeing the final designs in the flesh, rip and tear!" - Steven Levitt, Business Development Manager at noblechairs



"As a huge fan of Fallout and Bethesda's various other properties, its a dream come true to be able to pair the premium quality and ergonomics of noblechairs with one of the greatest game designers around. Welcome home!" - Glen Rhodes, Senior Product Manager at noblechairs