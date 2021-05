noblechairs Hero Gaming Chair The Elder Scrolls Online Edition Launched

The latest design to adorn the HERO range, the noblechairs Elder Scrolls Online Special Edition gaming chair is manufactured from nothing but the best quality materials. Upholstered in black and gold PU leather, the noblechairs HERO gaming chair – Elder Scrolls Online Special Edition sports this vegan-alternative material which is highly durable, water-resistant, and made to endure the rigours of daily usage.Cushioning you while you game is the high density, deform-resistant cold foam, providing unsurpassable levels of comfort. The structure is manufactured from stainless steel, a solid foundation for a luxury gaming chair. Call it your throne fit for a Thane, Jarl, or Emperor; the noblechairs HERO Gaming Chair – Elder Scrolls Online Special Edition will leave you ready to tackle any challenge.Ergonomic gaming chair in an all-new Elder Scrolls Online design4D armrests with a textured, wide surface for grip and comfortAdjustable back rest and lumbar support – tailor to your specific needsSteel framework and 5-point base with 60mm castersCold foam upholstery and a memory foam head restPU leather with breathable micro-poresRich black and gold embroidery transporting you to TamrielDIN EN 1335 Certification for office chairs – bring Tamriel to work with you!The noblechairs Hero Gaming Chair – The Elder Scrolls Online Edition is now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK for £389.99. Estimated time of arrival is on the 21st of June, 2021.