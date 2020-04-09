noblechairs Hero Gaming Chair The Elder Scrolls Online Edition Launched

Press Release
The noblechairs HERO Gaming Chair The Elder Scrolls Online Special Edition brings together the ergonomic features from the HERO range, sporting iconic imagery pulled straight from Tamriel. Rich black and gold embroidery adorns this gaming chair, armed with lumbar support and adjustable back rest. With steel framework, PU leather upholstery, and precise construction; the noblechairs HERO is highly durable and up to the rigours of daily use. This will be your trusty companion while you battle bandits, vampires, atronachs, giants, dragons, and many more of Tamriels fearsome foes.
The latest design to adorn the HERO range, the noblechairs Elder Scrolls Online Special Edition gaming chair is manufactured from nothing but the best quality materials. Upholstered in black and gold PU leather, the noblechairs HERO gaming chair Elder Scrolls Online Special Edition sports this vegan-alternative material which is highly durable, water-resistant, and made to endure the rigours of daily usage.
Cushioning you while you game is the high density, deform-resistant cold foam, providing unsurpassable levels of comfort. The structure is manufactured from stainless steel, a solid foundation for a luxury gaming chair. Call it your throne fit for a Thane, Jarl, or Emperor; the noblechairs HERO Gaming Chair Elder Scrolls Online Special Edition will leave you ready to tackle any challenge.
noblechairs Hero Series The Elder Scrolls Online Special Edition Features
Ergonomic gaming chair in an all-new Elder Scrolls Online design
4D armrests with a textured, wide surface for grip and comfort
Adjustable back rest and lumbar support tailor to your specific needs
Steel framework and 5-point base with 60mm casters
Cold foam upholstery and a memory foam head rest
PU leather with breathable micro-pores
Rich black and gold embroidery transporting you to Tamriel
DIN EN 1335 Certification for office chairs bring Tamriel to work with you!
Pricing and Availability
The noblechairs Hero Gaming Chair The Elder Scrolls Online Edition is now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK for £389.99. Estimated time of arrival is on the 21st of June, 2021.
