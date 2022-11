noblechairs Introduces the All-New LEGEND Series Gaming Chairs

Read our review of the noblechairs LEGEND gaming chair.

With the adjustable lumbar, 4D armrests, rocking mechanism, adjustable height, and recline features, the noblechairs LEGEND is ergonomic and comfortable. It's the perfect addition to anyoffice or gaming setup. Offered in a number of materials and colours, the LEGEND is available in the following:- our classic anthracite soft fabric material.- German high-tech PU leather with proven high permeability and airflow and noble brown colour.- German high-tech PU Leather with unique stitching pattern on the sides of this tricolour chair.- German high-tech PU Leather and sophisticated black colour.- special radiant white high-tech hybrid material with a special coating making it more durable as well as extremely easy to clean and maintain.Winning over 250 product awards, noblechairs is the proud bearer of a long and stellar line of positive feedback from its many wonderful customers. As a company dedicated to providing apremium range of comfortable gaming chairs, all with durability and ergonomics in mind, noblechairs is a German brand that takes pride in being seen as one of the best on the market.The noblechairs LEGEND will be available from today at the price of:- Black Edition, Java Edition & Black/White/Red - £459.95/539,90€/$689/$949 AUD- White Edition - £449.99/519,90€/$669/$899 AUD- TX Series - £419.99/489,90€/$639/$849 AUDNow available on noblechairs webstore and Overclockers UK