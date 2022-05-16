noblechairs Introduces the All-New LEGEND Series Gaming Chairs

Today, noblechairs unveil their newest model in the noblechairs line-up, the LEGEND. The unparalleled design combines the automotive-inspired style of the EPIC and its eye holes, the sleek shape of the ICON, and the ergonomics that come with the built-in lumbar support of the HERO, to create LEGEND, the spearhead of development, which takes these beloved features to create a unique and sophisticated chair to suit our customers high demand for quality and comfort.
Read our review of the noblechairs LEGEND gaming chair.
With the adjustable lumbar, 4D armrests, rocking mechanism, adjustable height, and recline features, the noblechairs LEGEND is ergonomic and comfortable. It's the perfect addition to any
office or gaming setup. Offered in a number of materials and colours, the LEGEND is available in the following:
LEGEND TX Edition - our classic anthracite soft fabric material.
LEGEND Java Edition - German high-tech PU leather with proven high permeability and airflow and noble brown colour.
LEGEND Black/White/Red - German high-tech PU Leather with unique stitching pattern on the sides of this tricolour chair.
LEGEND Black Edition - German high-tech PU Leather and sophisticated black colour.
LEGEND White Edition - special radiant white high-tech hybrid material with a special coating making it more durable as well as extremely easy to clean and maintain.
Winning over 250 product awards, noblechairs is the proud bearer of a long and stellar line of positive feedback from its many wonderful customers. As a company dedicated to providing a
premium range of comfortable gaming chairs, all with durability and ergonomics in mind, noblechairs is a German brand that takes pride in being seen as one of the best on the market.
Pricing and Availability
The noblechairs LEGEND will be available from today at the price of:
- Black Edition, Java Edition & Black/White/Red - £459.95/539,90/$689/$949 AUD
- White Edition - £449.99/519,90/$669/$899 AUD
- TX Series - £419.99/489,90/$639/$849 AUD
Now available on noblechairs webstore and Overclockers UK.